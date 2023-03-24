A Bureau of Land Management assistant director moved to another position in the agency this month so he can remain in Grand Junction and close to family rather than relocating to Washington, D.C., as the agency’s national headquarters are moved back there.

The job change by David Jenkins comes as the BLM reverses the move of its national headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction and continues instead to staff up a new Western headquarters locally. BLM Press Secretary Brian Hires said 40 positions are now “duty-stationed” in the western headquarters. The agency has said it plans to staff 56 employees there, including some leadership positions, even as it moves the national headquarters back east.