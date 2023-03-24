The new headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management is housed at 760 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction. A report by the Government Accountability Office finds fault with the BLM’s handling of its move from Washington, D.C., saying the agency “has not substantially followed key practices for effective agency reforms” with regards to relocating employees.
A Bureau of Land Management assistant director moved to another position in the agency this month so he can remain in Grand Junction and close to family rather than relocating to Washington, D.C., as the agency’s national headquarters are moved back there.
The job change by David Jenkins comes as the BLM reverses the move of its national headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction and continues instead to staff up a new Western headquarters locally. BLM Press Secretary Brian Hires said 40 positions are now “duty-stationed” in the western headquarters. The agency has said it plans to staff 56 employees there, including some leadership positions, even as it moves the national headquarters back east.
The national headquarters was moved to Grand Junction during the Trump administration, and other headquarters jobs were moved to other locations in the West, under the argument that the agency’s leaders should be located closer to the lands the agency manages and the communities its decisions affect. Critics of the move said it weakened the BLM as staff left their positions rather than move west, and because top agency officials had less access to officials in Washington. The move was reversed by the Biden administration, which created a western headquarters in Grand Junction instead.
Jenkins was hired during the Trump administration to be the BLM’s assistant director for resources and planning, in charge of things such as land use planning and management of natural resources and wild horses and burros. He previously had worked for the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. He has a doctorate and other degrees in anthropology. He transitioned this month to division chief for education, cultural and paleontological resources at the BLM.
“This move will allow him to remain in the Grand Junction, Colorado area to stay close to his family,” Hires said in an email. “An anthropologist by training with extensive experience as a researcher and teacher on human and natural systems, David is uniquely qualified to lead the BLM’s education, cultural and paleontology efforts” within its National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships directorate.
While a number of top-level BLM jobs are again based in Washington, the agency’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director and deputy assistant director positions are anchoring its new western headquarters in Grand Junction, with some division-level positions within that directorate also being based locally.
E&E News recently reported on Jenkins’ job change, citing an email he’d sent to staff. He reportedly wrote that his parents, who are in their 90s, are in Salt Lake City and he visits them regularly, and his moving to Washington “would have been hard on all of us.”
In his e-mail, Jenkins reportedly thanked BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning for recognizing “the importance of family” and working with him on the transition.
Brian St. George, deputy assistant director for resources and planning, is now working as acting assistant director pending the replacement of Jenkins. St. George had gained considerable experience working for the BLM, mostly in Colorado, before moving to Washington initially to serve as an acting assistant director.
When the Interior Department said the national headquarters was moving back to Washington, it said it didn’t plan to require employees to relocate aside from core leadership positions. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland at the time said that the prior several years had been “incredibly disruptive” to the BLM and its employees and their families.
Hires said the headquarters relocation back to Washington “is in the early stages, and we are using a phased approach for any position reassignments. Our goal in rebuilding the BLM is to minimize further disruption to employees and their families.”
Matthew Buffington, hired during the Trump administration to be BLM’s assistant director of communications, based in Grand Junction, previously left that position to return to a job with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, working in California. E&E News has reported that according to an unnamed Interior Department source, Buffington left in part because he didn’t want to move to Washington.
As for the new western headquarters, the BLM initially said it would base 36 jobs there, but later committed to adding 20 more. The staffing level of 56 jobs would be 15 more than the number the Trump administration had said it planned to locate at the national headquarters in Grand Junction.
While 40 positions are stationed in the western headquarters now, Hires said, “We are committed to a robust presence in Colorado and across the West and intend to continue to grow the BLM’s Western headquarters.”
Among positions the BLM has said will be based locally are some working in support of the BLM’s efforts to grow the amount of renewable energy development on public land.
A position for a new senior executive who will provide a western, on-the-ground perspective to Stone-Manning and senior staff, is still open.