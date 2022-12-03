Waterfowl hunting at Highline Lake State Park will be impacted by lowering of the water level of the lake to inspect for invasive zebra mussels, which recently were determined to have infested Highline.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun lowering the reservoir level to inspect the pump at the inlet for the mussels. According to a news release from the agency, the lowered water will make waterfowl hunting blinds on the north end of the lake unhuntable around the third week of this month, and possibly sooner.
“We are thankful for the continued patience and support of our visitors since we first discovered zebra mussels at Highline,’’ Alan Martinez, the park’s manager, said in the release. “Now that the lake is closed to boating and the canals that feed Highline Lake have turned off, we felt this was the best time to complete this inspection project.”
Waterfowl hunters can call the park for current conditions at (970) 858-7208.
Robert Walters, Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species program manager, said Friday that a fair amount of waterfowl hunting takes place at the park.
An adult zebra mussel was found at the reservoir in September, and by late October Parks and Wildlife reported that 10 of the mussels had been found there, resulting in the first time a body of water has been categorized as infested with zebra mussels in the state.
Parks and Wildlife previously had long been successful in keeping zebra and quagga mussels out of the state, through boat inspection and decontamination protocols used at Highline and other locations.
The mussels quickly reproduce, clogging pumps, pipes and other infrastructure with their shells. They also create ecological impacts as they filter out and eat plankton, threatening the aquatic food chain and fisheries.
The discovery of additional mussels after the initial discovery in September means the mussels are assumed to be reproducing at Highline, and the reservoir had moved from being “suspect” for zebra mussels based on the one mussel found to the “infested” category.
Walters said Parks and Wildlife officials “haven’t really found any more mussels out there” since the announcement in October that additional mussels had been found.
“With this drawdown we will certainly be exposing other infrastructure in the reservoir. That will give us a better idea of what the level of infestation might be,” he said.
He said more rocks on the shoreline also will be exposed, giving the agency a better opportunity to see what’s going on beneath the normal surface level of the reservoir.
He said that how much the water level will be lowered is yet to be determined. For now, it will be lowered enough to inspect the pump, and Parks and Wildlife will decide after that whether to lower it further.
“We’re really just trying to get as much information as we can and just trying to be methodical about it and make sure we have all the information we need to make any future decisions,” Walters said.
He said the pump is the primary piece of infrastructure in the reservoir that Parks and Wildlife is worried about right now when it comes to the infestation.
Walters said the agency is still working through the question of what the next boating season at Highline might look like.
Assuming boating resumes at the reservoir, motorized and other trailered boats leaving Highline will be subject to mandatory inspection, and if necessary decontamination. Inspections already were required for boats going into the lake, but the additional inspections would mean an increased workload for Parks and Wildlife and increased inconvenience for boaters.
Other options include not allowing boating at Highline, and possibly draining the reservoir to try to eradicate the mussels.
However, draining Highline wouldn’t guarantee eradication and would wipe out the warm-water fishery Park and Wildlife has established there over decades.