SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

An old boat sticks out of the lakebed at Highline Lake State Park in February, 2022. This boat, which was intentionally sunk in 2000 or 2001 as part of a staff training program, was a fish habitat.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Waterfowl hunting at Highline Lake State Park will be impacted by lowering of the water level of the lake to inspect for invasive zebra mussels, which recently were determined to have infested Highline.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun lowering the reservoir level to inspect the pump at the inlet for the mussels. According to a news release from the agency, the lowered water will make waterfowl hunting blinds on the north end of the lake unhuntable around the third week of this month, and possibly sooner.