Work to replace a fish barrier net and repair the boat ramp at Highline Lake State Park have delayed the ramp’s seasonal opening until April 8.
People able to launch boats by hand rather than trailer were able to begin doing so on Tuesday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
CPW spokeswoman Rachael Gonzales said a lot of the delay in opening the boat ramp for the season is associated with having to fill the reservoir after lowering it to do the work on the net and ramp. The lake can be refilled once the Highline Canal, which feeds it, is turned on for the season.
The damage to the ramp was exposed upon lowering the water level, and the damage, along with the low water, have left the ramp unable to be used by large boats.
According to Parks and Wildlife, the original barrier net was installed in 1999 and was the first of its kind in the United States to separate sportfish from endangered fish. The net is at the lake’s outlet, and allows the agency to stock the lake with warmwater fish, such as largemouth bass and crappie, while keeping stocked fish from escaping and reaching the Colorado River, and impacting endangered fish.
Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that the success of the net has led to barrier nets being used in other locations to aid in endangered fish management.
The net is made of a polyethylene material stronger than Kevlar, and its strength lets it flex with water surges and changing water levels, the agency says. Gonzales said this is the third time the net has been replaced.
Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists this month will be using the opportunity of the lowered lake level to look for areas on the lakebed where new fish habitat can be created.
Gonzales said that in the past, creating new habitat in the lake included Parks and Wildlife sinking a small boat that now helps achieve that purpose.
Motorized boaters are reminded that this year, a new Wakeless Wednesdays policy is in effect at Highline.
The policy limits vessels on Wednesdays to speeds that don’t create a wake, and is intended to provide a day when the lake is more enjoyable for nonmotorized recreation.
The policy won’t apply on Fourth of July holidays that fall on Wednesdays.