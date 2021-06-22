Colorado Highway 139 was to remain closed overnight Monday over Douglas Pass as a result of the Oil Springs Fire, which winds on Sunday fanned to more than 5,000 acres in size.
Colorado Department of Transportation Elise Thatcher said the agency will consider the status of the closure this morning based on the fire’s behavior during the day Monday and overnight.
A red-flag warning will be in place today in the region, thanks to low humidity and winds expected to gust over 25 mph in the afternoon “with all the vegetation at a critical state” in terms of dryness, said Jeff Colton, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said the Oil Springs Fire was started by lightning Friday about 20 miles south of Rangely. The fire has forced evacuations and grew significantly Sunday, causing multiple spot fires and crossing the highway.
In Eagle County, lightning is the suspected cause of a fire reported Sunday afternoon and by Monday had grown to 1,424 acres. The Sylvan Fire is burning in timber in the White River National Forest about a half- mile from Sylvan Lake State Park, which was evacuated along with campers and other recreationists on surrounding lands.
Firefighters reported that the fire exhibited extreme behavior as strong winds drove its spread Sunday.
Some 75 firefighters were working that fire Monday, making progress securing some fire lines and working to protect structures at the park, the Forest Service said.
The Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Monday that crews also were fighting a 700- to 800-acre fire in far-northwest Moffat County, and that the BLM had responded to 23 fires in the past two weeks in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Colton said thunderstorms moved through the region Friday and Saturday, providing a lot of lightning but little rain. Then the winds arrived Sunday.
“That kind of helped get a lot of these fires going,” he said.
The Oil Springs Fire produced considerable high-elevation smoke Sunday in western Garfield County.
On Monday, Mesa County Public Health reported on its website that smoke would be transported to the southeast through the evening, perhaps bringing periods of light to moderate smoke to areas along Interstate 70 between Palisade and Glenwood Springs.
Overnight smoke was expected to drain into the North Fork Texas Creek drainage and away from populated areas.
Colton said winds in the next few days should shift and come out of the west and southwest, where there’s not a lot of fire activity upwind of the Grand Valley. The Pack Creek Fire near Moab, Utah, has calmed down, he noted, though he said there is a fire in the Bookcliffs in the Thompson Springs area.
The Pack Creek Fire, at nearly 10,000 acres in size and started by an abandoned campfire, was 58% contained as of Monday.
The interagency InciWeb website reported that Pack Creek firefighting resources were assisting in responding to lightning-caused fires in the Moab area over the weekend, including the one in Sego Canyon north of Thompson Springs.
Colton said that tonight and into Wednesday some moisture will start to come in from the south, but most likely with gusty winds and little to no rain.
By Thursday night and into Friday, the system could result in scattered rain in some areas, he said.
While the weekend looks to be dry, it doesn’t look like it will be too windy, which helps from a fire danger standpoint, if it is preceded by dry thunderstorms with lightning in coming days, Colton said.
Although the storms coming in from the south so far have produced little rain, Colton said they do indicate the potential of a monsoonal pattern of weather taking shape, something that didn’t happen last year. That weather could bring badly needed rain to a drought-plagued region.
“We are actually starting to see some of these pulses of moisture moving up from the south,” Colton said.