Monitoring by the Bureau of Land Management indicates that nearly half of wild horses in a Rio Blanco County herd southwest of Meeker and east of Colorado Highway 139 are malnourished or otherwise in subpar health, and the population there is six times the maximum level the agency considers appropriate for the area.
Those are among the reasons why the agency continues to plan to round up and remove many of the horses from what it calls the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area this summer, something Gov. Jared Polis has called on the agency to delay doing.
The BLM estimates that 1,385 horses now live in and around the area, an estimate that includes trying to account for the latest crop of foals. The herd management area covers some 190,000 acres, and the BLM says the appropriate management level for wild horses there is 135-235, based on factors such as the amount of available forage.
In addition, monitoring that the agency did in May involving a visual assessment of 450 horses in the herd indicated that about 45% are malnourished or otherwise in subpar health. Under what’s called the Henneke Body Score, 40% received a grade of 3, suggesting nutritional or overall health deficiencies. Five percent received a grade of 2.
Said BLM spokesman Steven Hall, “(Grade) 1 and 2 means you have a horse that is definitely malnourished and likely to have an unfortunate outcome. It might survive, but that’s a horse that is suffering and is in a very malnourished state.”
A picture of one such horse in the herd that was provided by the BLM shows it to have been clearly underweight, with its ribs protruding. It has since died, Hall said. He said he didn’t know the circumstances behind its death, such as whether it was euthanized.
Half of the horses surveyed received a grade of 4 or 5, which Hall said is the preferable level of body condition, and 5% were graded at 6, which indicates they’re eating really well, and even could be considered overweight, he said. One full-bodied, grade-6 horse the BLM got a picture of is believed to have been grazing on private land in the area.
The BLM estimates that several hundred horses have left the herd management area in search of forage due to high demand on forage in the herd area. This can create problems in cases such as when they are feeding on private hayfields. The BLM says it has received multiple requests from landowners for it to address nuisance horses on private land.
The BLM plans to deal with such problems by gathering more than 1,000 of the horses this summer, removing 750 of them and treating another 200 with fertility controls. Its concern is the health of the horses, and the level of impact on forage by so many horses in an area that’s also managed as wildlife habitat, including for deer and elk, and is used for livestock grazing.
Some wild horse advocates who oppose removal of the animals from wild horse ranges point to the impacts of livestock grazing on land shared by horses. But Hall said grazing permittees in the last year in the Piceance-East Douglas area took voluntary reductions in use ranging from 39% to 61%, which has been “a real impact to the livestock community” important to northwest Colorado, he said. He also noted that horses forage on the land year-round, unlike livestock.
Drought also has impacted forage in the area, but the number of horses there is currently having a bigger impact, Hall said.
The agency also has been urged by some wild-horse advocates to suspend further removal operations due to concerns over how removed animals are being cared for. This year, some 145 horses removed last year from what the BLM calls the West Douglas area west of Colorado Highway 139 died after an outbreak of equine influenza virus in a holding facility in Cañon City.
Polis had written to the BLM, “Given the outbreak at the Cañon City facility, I have serious doubts that the proposed roundup in the Piceance Basin can or should go on as planned.” He wrote that he is “deeply concerned that the proposed Piceance Basin roundup is simply a risk not worth taking until such time as enhanced welfare standards and improved biosecurity measures are in place.”
One action the BLM has taken in response to what happened in Cañon City is to identify the need to hire more staff. Hall said it is in the process of filling as quickly as possible two new full-time positions to support the agency’s wild horse program in Colorado and the horse holding facility.
The BLM invites the public to participate in a virtual informational meeting about wild horse management in the state on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m.
Participants must preregister.