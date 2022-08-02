Horse removal operation ends

“Though rare, injuries are a possibility when gathering and handling wild horses,” the Bureau of Land Management says. “The BLM takes great caution ... to minimize the risk.” Five deaths of horses have been reported.
The Bureau of Land Management has ended its wild-horse removal operation in Rio Blanco County after rounding up 864 animals and shipping 723 of them to a holding facility in Utah.
The BLM announced the operation's end on a BLM website where it posts daily updates on results.
The agency contracted with a helicopter to round up horses from the air starting in mid-July, after trapping 18 animals using water/food as bait in previous weeks. It is seeking to reduce the population of the Piceance-East Douglas herd southeast of Rangely and west/southwest of Meeker, which it estimates had reached nearly 1,400 as of last year. It says the appropriate population level for the 190,000-acre herd management area is 135-235 horses, when accounting for factors such as reliance on the area by wildlife and livestock.
The agency had planned to round up as many as 1,150 animals and ship up to 750 to a facility in Axtell, Utah, while treating another 200 with temporary fertility-control drugs.
The BLM moved up the operation from September to mid-summer due to concerns about the poor health of some of the horses this spring. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and some wild-horse activists had objected to the undertaking, raising concerns about things such as running young foals in hot temperatures. The BLM says the highest temperature during the operation was 92 degrees. The operation has resulted in 164 foals being gathered and 155 sent to Utah.
Six animals have died during the operation, but the BLM says all of those cases involving pre-existing/chronic conditions. At least two of those animals were euthanized due to leg issues.
The roundup operation included an incident last week in which some horses were run into a hidden fence, which resulted in minor injuries to one of them.
The Rio Blanco County operation was made more controversial after some 145 horses the BLM had rounded up last year from an area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border died in a holding facility in Cañon City. The horses died following an outbreak of equine influenza, and many hadn't yet received influenza vaccinations.