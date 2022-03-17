Legislation extending programs that help recover endangered and threatened fish in local rivers while accommodating river water uses has cleared a major hurdle with passage by the U.S. House of Representatives this week.
The House on Tuesday evening overwhelmingly approved the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act, by a 397-27 vote.
The measure is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, with co-sponsors including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.
It provides a one-year extension to programs that study, monitor and stock imperiled fish, and manage habitat and river flows and combat invasive species to benefit them.
The Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program was established in 1988 to help four endangered fish: the humpback chub, bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow and razorback sucker. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently downlisted the humpback chub to threatened, which marks a step in its recovery, and the agency also is considering listing the razorback sucker as threatened.
The Upper Colorado program is a partnership including local, state, and federal agencies, water and power interests, and environmental groups, focusing on recovery of fish while accommodating water uses and development.
The San Juan River Basin program is a similar one established in 1992, focusing on recovery efforts on the San Juan sub-basin of the Upper Colorado River Basin.
Both programs are set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The bill that passed the House authorizes the Bureau of Reclamation to keep funding and implementing them for a year beyond that.
The legislation also extends for a year, until this September, the Department of Interior’s deadline for issuing a report covering program accomplishments, funds spent, and projected future expenditures. While that deadline passed last September, program partners last year began seeking more time for Interior to complete the report due to circumstances related to the pandemic.
The bill also allows for the transfer of funds from the San Juan Basin program to the Upper Colorado Recovery program by shifting capital cost ceilings, while not changing the total cost of both programs.
In February, U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced companion legislation in the Senate that also would extend the programs by a year.
The legislation has support from water utilities on the Front Range, western Colorado entities including the Grand Valley Water Users Association and Dolores Water Conservancy District, as well as from water entities in Utah and from Ute Indian tribes. Bill backers say it provides Endangered Species Act compliance for 2,200 water projects while helping recover imperiled fish.
Neguse said in a news release after the House vote, “These successful recovery programs are the result of states, tribes and water users coming together to ensure we are advancing local water projects and protecting the fish that are native to the Upper Colorado and San Juan River basins. And as our state experiences unprecedented drought and damaging western wildfires, continuing water development while preserving species is even more important. I am thrilled that we were able to pass this critical piece of legislation through the House ... to renew the conservation program and continue community collaboration and preservation.”
Rebecca Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, a state agency, said in the release, “Thanks to Representative Neguse’s championship and bipartisan congressional support, there is a path to ensuring that states, Tribal Nations, federal agencies, and private water users can continue to work together to improve conditions for native fish, while protecting water resources in the Colorado River and its tributaries.”