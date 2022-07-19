Hundreds of horses removed from Rio Blanco herd area

More than 300 wild horses have been gathered from lands in Rio Blanco County and nearly 200 of them shipped to a Utah holding facility, now that operations to reduce their numbers have ramped up with the start of a helicopter-assisted roundup Friday.
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday reported on its website that as of Sunday, 310 horses had been gathered, including 57 foals. Of those, 190 horses, including 41 foals, have been shipped to the holding facility in Axtell, Utah.
Two horses, one of them a foal, have been euthanized during the operation, due to pre-existing problems with their legs, according to a representative of the Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group, which does volunteer work on behalf of the herd.
The BLM is trying to gather and remove about 750 horses from the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area west/southwest of Meeker, and southwest of Rangely, due to the herd’s high population. Nearly 1,400 horses were estimated as of last year to be living in an area the agency says appropriately should have about 135-235 horses.
The BLM also wants to treat about 200 horses with temporary fertility control drugs and release them back into the area.
The BLM in mid-June first employed a baiting operation, attempting to use water to lure horses into corrals, and by midweek last week had captured 18 horses that way. The start of the helicopter-based Friday quickly escalated the removal rate, occurring over the objections of some wild-horse activists and others, including Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. One concern is the potential impacts on horses, particularly foals, being run in the summer heat. The BLM had moved up the operation from September due to concerns about the health of the horses this spring.
In a Facebook post Friday, Polis expressed disappointment that the operation was proceeding, but also appreciation to the BLM for agreeing to steps including having the State Veterinarian’s Office on-site during the operation.
WHAT ABOUT THE FOALS?
“Having an independent state presence at the site ... and a number of the additional steps being taken for the care and well-being of these wild horses are significant steps forward,” he wrote.
Stephanie Connolly, acting Colorado state director for the BLM, wrote to Polis that as with any gather in July-August, operations are suspended when temperatures reach 95 degrees. She wrote that the appropriate rate of movement for the animals is determined on a case-by-case basis, considering the weakest or smallest animal in the group.
Dependent foals typically stay with their mares, but when separations occur, the BLM makes every effort to reunite mares and foals within four hours, she wrote.
“If authorized by the BLM, older foals may go longer or be weaned,” she wrote.
The roundup comes after about 145 wild horses that were removed from an area west of Colorado Highway 139 last year died this year after an influenza outbreak at a holding facility in Cañon City.
“Chasing newly born foals and pregnant mares with helicopters in hot summer temperatures is wrong,” Scott Wilson, who is with the American Wild Horse Campaign and was at the operation site Friday, said in a news release.
“We are extremely disappointed that the BLM ignored the requests by Governor Polis and Congressman Neguse to delay this roundup in order to explore alternatives to piling 750 more wild horses into an overburdened holding system that is plagued with animal welfare violations.”
Kathy DeGonia, with the Piceance Mustangs, said she thought the operation is going well.
“It’s hard, because to see any of our horses come off (the range) is hard, but we know that they need to come off and we know that it’s going to be a better environment without as many horses. It’s pretty tough, though,” she said.
She said her group is hoping to arrange for an adoption event in Grand Junction in November for some of the horses that are removed.
She said one of the two horses that were euthanized was an adult with knee issues that a veterinarian determined wouldn’t be able to handle transportation to Utah and wasn’t moving well.
The other was a foal, also with leg problems, which couldn’t stand very long, she said. DeGonia agrees with the veterinarian that euthanizing them was the best option.
DeGonia said she hadn’t observed the helicopter operation, instead working at a temporary local holding facility to help decide which horses should be removed and which should be released back to the range, based on genetic and other factors.
DeGonia said she also has been concerned about how the foals might cope with the roundup in the summer heat, but so far all the foals coming in have looked good, even ones as young as perhaps just a week old.
“They haven’t looked stressed, they haven’t looked dehydrated or weak or anything like that,” she said. “I ... think the BLM is doing a good job, and I think they’re showing their real concern for the horses, in my opinion,” she said.
She said the BLM shut down the operation early on Sunday after temperatures got too high.
The American Wild Horse Campaign said on its website that a 3-week-old foal known as Elote was stampeded Friday in temperatures that reached 98 degrees.
DeGonia said the foal was brought in before 8 that morning and the temperature at 8:30 a.m. was 76 degrees.
She said the foal looked good and not stressed when it came in, and a BLM official has told her it wasn’t stampeded.