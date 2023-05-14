More than 550 million gallons of hazardous materials came through Mesa County by rail in 2021, according to Andy Martsolf, the county’s emergency services director.
That information applies only to rail, “and highway transportation adds to those numbers,” Martsolf said.
The county obtained what Martsolf referred to as commodity flow studies from rail operators for emergency planning purposes. He said those studies “are classified as sensitive security information as well as trade secrets of the rail lines. While I cannot release flow studies, I can provide a high level summary of commodities by hazard class and rough overall quantities.”
In 2021, Class 3 (flammable liquids), Class 2 (flammable gases) and Class 9 (miscellaneous) were the top three Department of Transportation hazard classes transported by rail through the county, based on the information provided to the county.
Martsolf said “it is important to note that the volume of transported material by itself does not create risk.”
Union Pacific spokesman Mike Jaixen said in an email Thursday, “Union Pacific shares the same goals as our customers and the communities we serve — to deliver every tank car safely. As a common carrier, we are required by federal law to transport chemicals and other hazardous commodities that Americans use daily, including fertilizer, ethanol, crude oil and chlorine.”
Kristin Winn, with the local group Citizens for Clean Air, said this week that the prospect of the proposed Utah oil trains going through Grand Valley “definitely concerns me. ... You’re living next to a railroad and kind of take for granted that it’s safe until it’s not.”
She said although Grand Junction probably has enough resources to respond to something like an oil train derailment, smaller towns the railroad goes through don’t.
Palisade Fire Chief Charles Balke said most agencies don’t have sufficient resources to handle something like the May 2 rail car fire in the Palisade area without relying on mutual aid partners. Palisade Fire is a smaller organization with limited staffing and funding, and thankfully it has a good working relationship with neighboring emergency response agencies, he said.
“Pretty much any hazardous material that could be transported by rail has a potential of running through our community,” he said.
He said that is “clearly a high concern for us” because of the railroad’s proximity to homes and businesses. He said the same threat is posed to other communities in the county as well, and there’s also a concern about hazardous materials being transported on Interstate 70, though the volume involved in the case of an incident is lower for a truck than a train.
He said rail companies don’t let his department know ahead of time what’s coming through, so firefighters train for a variety of possibilities.
Jaixen said 99.9% of all hazardous material shipments by rail reach their destination safely, but should an incident occur, “Union Pacific has robust practices and protocols in place,” including hazardous-material team members located around its network.
He said a mobile app launched in 2014 among emergency first responders and railroads gives responders access to what a railroad is carrying in real time. Called AskRail, it provides more than 25,000 first responders from all 50 states immediate access to what type of hazardous material a rail car is carrying, he said.
Balke said that when it comes to the Uinta oil-train proposal, “any time you increase the distribution on a railway or even on a highway, it’s going to increase the risk factor for the communities” and significantly increase the impacts on emergency service agencies that have to respond to incidents even though they might not have enough funding to meet their needs, such as for special equipment.
He said of the May 2 fire, which involved a load of railroad ties, “While it was a very dangerous situation, it clearly could have been a lot worse, and I’m just thankful that we had the ability to rely on our neighboring agencies and that nobody was hurt.”
He said Union Pacific was bringing in its own investigator in to look at the fire cause. He said his understanding is that something potentially may have been dragging beneath the car and sparked the fire.
Jaixen said the cause of the fire was under investigation. He said the car was part of a train stopped earlier in the day on May 2 by a mudslide in Glenwood Springs.
This week, a U.S. Senate committee advanced a bipartisan train safety bill drawn up in response to the East Palestine, Ohio, railroad disaster earlier this year. Among other measures, the bill as initially introduced would increase fines for safety violations, require that at least two crew members operate a train, require notification of states about the types and frequency of trains carrying hazardous materials through states, impose speed limit and other safety requirements for an expanded list of hazardous materials, and expand a hazardous material grant program to cover purchase of personal protective gear by fire departments.
In 2015, the Federal Railroad Administration subjected trains carrying large amounts of flammable liquids like crude oil to new requirements, including speed restrictions in urban areas.
Although the Senate bill has bipartisan backing, it still faces considerable opposition from many Republicans, casting doubt on its prospects for becoming law.
Said Jaixen, “The rail industry continues to work closely with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure any potential legislation takes a data-driven approach to enhancing safety that does not negatively impact our nation’s supply chain.”