Conversations are to continue about the idea of upgrading Cottonwood Pass south of Glenwood Canyon so it can serve as an official alternate route when Interstate 70 through the canyon closes, though challenges loom including how to pay for the work and whether semi truck traffic would be allowed on the road during such closures.
The Cottonwood Pass route consists largely of Eagle and Garfield county roads, is steep and unpaved in sections, and currently isn’t maintained for winter travel or appropriate for travel by big trucks. Talk about improving it to make it serviceable as an alternate route during I-70 closures has come up off and on over the years, and the concept got renewed attention over the summer when flooding on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in the canyon resulted in the longest-ever closure of the highway there, at more than two weeks. Motorists used Cottonwood Pass during the closure despite it not being an official detour when I-70 is closed through the canyon.
Initially, as part of an emergency aid request to the federal government related to the closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation asked for $50 million for studying and building safety improvements to alternate routes to I-70, with the idea that the money could be used for work on the Cottonwood Pass route.
But Steve Harelson, CDOT’s chief engineer, said that was a “quick and dirty,” placeholder type of request, and it turns out CDOT will be able to get less than $5 million rather than $50 million in emergency funds for a Cottonwood Pass project.
He said the emergency funding is like a line of credit, and isn’t provided until it can be justified based on rigorous federal protocols. As it pertains to alternate routes, the emergency funds are reserved for direct costs such as traffic control or roadway maintenance for alternate routes used during the closure, which also means routes such as Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass, and the northern detour route involving Colorado Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 40.
Harelson said CDOT’s emergency funding request also can account for the assumption that, based on past canyon closures, the same kind of closure might continue to occur about three times a decade, but even at that, less than $5 million in emergency funding is available for Cottonwood Pass route work.
But Harelson said one possible source of more funding might be resiliency money that will be made available from the new federal infrastructure funding law.
Said Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, “Unless the state comes up with some of their funding from infrastructure dollars, the funding source isn’t there” for Cottonwood Pass work.
With questions remaining about how much funding CDOT might get, Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said his county is working with Garfield County and Glenwood Springs to look for grants. He said one funding source being looked at is the federal Economic Development Administration, given the impacts on local commerce and business when I-70 shuts down.
“It hurts all the way out to Mesa County,” he said.
TRUCKS, OR NOT?
Beyond the question of how to pay for upgrades to the Cottonwood Pass route, there’s also the question of whether agreement can be reached on what the vision is when it comes to emergency use of that route. While the idea is to keep it open year-round, Jankovsky said semi trucks probably would need to be kept off of it.
He envisions it more as a means for local residents to get back and forth between the Roaring Fork Valley and Eagle County east of Glenwood Canyon when the canyon closes, though some other travelers on I-70 might use it as well due to the time savings over using other alternate routes during a closure.
Shroll also doesn’t see Cottonwood Pass as a workable truck route.
“I don’t think Cottonwood Pass is that answer,” he said.
He said there aren’t good entry and exit points to the route and a lot of homes are situated along it. Both Shroll and Jankovsky instead envision Cottonwood Pass as being used in emergencies by local motorists such as teachers, emergency responders, construction contractors and other workers who usually commute through Glenwood Canyon between the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys, and by others such as people relying on medical-care facilities on either side of the canyon.
But Harelson said he thinks CDOT’s perspective is that the route would be designed so it could be open for emergency use by semi trucks, only when the canyon is closed and not as a normal truck route. He said he thinks for that to be allowed to happen while using federal funding, CDOT would have to reach an agreement with affected counties providing for the emergency use of the route by trucks.
CDOT is planning to hold more meetings on the Cottonwood Pass topic using what it calls a context-sensitive solutions process. CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said the agency uses that approach all the time on the I-70 corridor in a effort to make sure whatever happens on the roadway feels appropriate for local residents, aesthetically and for the environment.
Harelson said the purpose of the process is to get everyone’s opinions out in the open.
He thinks it’s important for everyone to go into the process with an open mind, and said success might be an outcome where no one gets everything they wanted and everybody ends up a bit unhappy.
That said, Harelson believes it’s important not to underestimate the importance of the I-70 corridor as a major freight route that gets disrupted by closures in the canyon.
“Much of western Colorado relies on semi trucks to get groceries over there. It’s a critical matter to get supplies to western Colorado and this (I-70 corridor) is the biggest way to get them through there,” he said.
The route also allows for shipment of agricultural products east from western Colorado, he said.
ANXIOUS TO START
Shroll said that while CDOT did an amazing job getting the I-70 reopened through the canyon, he’s been a bit frustrated when it comes to consideration of Cottonwood Pass upgrades.
He feels that isn’t as high up the to-do list for CDOT officials as it was at the time of the summer closure. He said Eagle County has been anxious to get going with immediate improvements to the Cottonwood Pass route.
“We’re hoping to get money secured so that when the weather clears out in the spring we can get started on this. I’m really concerned that it’s not going to look good if we have another long-term shutdown in the canyon and nobody’s done anything,” he said.
Harelson said improving the Cottonwood Pass route is “absolutely” still a priority for CDOT. He said while there is some work that can occur more quickly, in some areas, such as where work is needed to soften curves on roads, right of way would have to be acquired.
“That’s a time-consuming process,” he said.
He said that in order to use federal dollars for such acquisitions, the property must be appraised, the property owner has a right to get a separate appraisal, and negotiations can follow, a process that can take nine to 12 months. As a result, roadway work that requires right-of-way purchases won’t happen in the coming summer, he said.
Both Eagle and Garfield County have provided CDOT with a list of areas needing improvement along the Cottonwood Pass route.
“We got a good menu of options to go forward with,” Harelson said. “I think the right-of-way (issue) is going to be the biggest holdup for most of this.”
The road over Cottonwood Pass can be reached via multiple Garfield County roads coming off Colorado Highway 82, and Garfield commissioners have identified a preferred access road for the official alternate route, County Road 100, at what’s known locally as the Catherine Store turnoff.
It requires a longer drive on Highway 82 from I-70 than the other access roads, and some 90-degree turns in County Road 100 would need to be reconfigured, but Jankovsky said the other access roads would require more intersection work and be more costly to upgrade overall.
He said that regardless of which of the three Garfield County access roads is chosen, some affected residents are going to be upset about being impacted by more traffic.
“The thing is, it’s just to have that alternative there when I-70’s shut down,” he said.
Cottonwood Pass work involving a Garfield County route including County Road 100 is estimated to cost about $4 million to $5 million, Harelson said. Work on the Eagle County side could reach a price tag of about $15 million. Harelson said work on what’s called the Blue Hill stretch on the Eagle County side is challenging, with bad geology and a steep, curving section of road.
“I think that one is a $5 million project. I will guarantee that won’t happen next summer. It’s just a tough project,” he said.