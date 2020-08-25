Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Monday morning after a two-week closure caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire, easing driving times for motorists crossing western Colorado while also giving the public its first look at the damage caused by the fire.
However, Colorado Department of Transportation officials advise drivers to expect slower-than-usual travel through the canyon because of what is a limited reopening with single-lane traffic in each direction in one stretch. They also don’t want fire-curious motorists impeding traffic and are encouraging drivers to focus on the road and not get distracted.
“We want to see slower, smoother travel through the canyon to ensure that it’s safe,” said CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo. “We don’t want speeders; we don’t want people stopping to sightsee.”
Motorists should plan for not being able to stop at rest areas in the canyon because of rockfall and other hazards, CDOT says. Those rest areas remain closed.
In addition, officials are warning travelers to anticipate possible closures after rain or other weather in the canyon, where fire-scorched slopes have created the likelihood of eventual mudslides and debris flows. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to weather forecasts, and storms are in the forecast for this week. CDOT has stationed personnel in the canyon to allow for a quick response to incidents.
Intermittent closures also are expected as helicopters replace power poles burned by the fire.
A head-to-head detour is in place between the Hanging Lake Tunnels and near the No Name Tunnels, for some seven miles, in what are normally the eastbound lanes. Crews evaluated the roadway and structures on the eastbound highway and deemed them safe for travel. Westbound lanes in that stretch are closed. This configuration is consistent with what already was in place for a highway project when the fire struck.
Crews will need to repave some of a newly paved stretch there because of fire damage. Also, keeping the westbound lanes there closed facilitates the ongoing emergency response and helps address concerns about rockfall. The westbound lanes are the closest to the canyon wall.
The fire broke out along the highway Aug. 10. Officials haven’t identified a cause, but it’s suspected to have resulted from dragging chains on a vehicle or from a discarded cigarette butt.
The closure was the longest on I-70 in the canyon in 25 years, and likely since the I-70 project’s completion through the canyon in 1992. It previously has had weeklong closures because of rockfall damage.
The bike path through the canyon also remains closed, and boating and other Colorado River recreation activities remain prohibited there for now.
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that the chamber is excited that the highway is finally back open.
“It’s just the nature of where we live that that’s our lifeline for a lot of economic activity, and when it’s shut down, it has an impact on everything from logistics and getting supplies in here to getting supplies out of here by truck,” she said.
She also pointed to the blow the road’s closure has dealt to the local hospitality industry and farmers markets during the waning days of the summer travel season.
The closure “had some major impacts in a year where we’ve seen lots of impacts,” she said.
Schwenke said a lot of regional companies in Grand Junction have customers in places such as Vail, and the closure meant serving Vail- area customers turned a two-and-a-half-hour trip into a five-hour trip.
“It dinged us in a number of industry sectors,” she said.
The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in some areas, generally farther from the highway.
It had burned 30,179 acres and was 33% contained as of early Monday, as more than 800 firefighters continued to fight it.
In a positive sign of the progress being made on the fire, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that evacuation orders had been lifted for several areas affected by the fire, including the No Name unincorporated community in the canyon just east of Glenwood Springs.
Some residents remain under pre-evacuation status, meaning they should be prepared for the possible need to evacuate.