The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act includes a bill U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper had carried ending cut-rate, noncompetitive oil and gas leasing on public lands.

The bill signed by President Joe Biden, with provisions addressing everything from climate change to health care, includes the Colorado Democrat’s COMPETES Act. It ends the previous requirement under that law that the Bureau of Land Management offer federal lands that fail to attract bidders in oil and gas leasing through a noncompetitive leasing process, for only $1.50 an acre.