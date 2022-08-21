The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act includes a bill U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper had carried ending cut-rate, noncompetitive oil and gas leasing on public lands.
The bill signed by President Joe Biden, with provisions addressing everything from climate change to health care, includes the Colorado Democrat’s COMPETES Act. It ends the previous requirement under that law that the Bureau of Land Management offer federal lands that fail to attract bidders in oil and gas leasing through a noncompetitive leasing process, for only $1.50 an acre.
“This led to abuse by allowing companies to nominate lands for auction with no intention of bidding on them, only to acquire them later at minimal cost,” Hickenlooper’s office said Friday in a news release.
Acreage at lease sales is offered at a minimum bid of $2 an acre, with some parcels going for tens, hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars an acre.
Hickenlooper, who is in his first term as a U.S. senator, introduced the measure last year. It was cosponsored by Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. It had support locally from the Western Colorado Alliance, the Colorado Wildlands Project and the Wilderness Workshop.
“The COMPETES Act is a win for taxpayers, outdoor recreationists, and anyone who values public lands in the West,” Hickenlooper said in the news release. “Non-competitive leasing encouraged speculation on lands that could be conserved for all to enjoy. We’re thrilled this commonsense bill is now law.”
Hickenlooper’s office has pointed to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report finding that roughly 99% of lands leased noncompetitively never produced oil or gas in paying quantities, and noncompetitive leases generated less than 2% of federal royalties despite accounting for nearly 40% of acres leased. Hickenlooper and bill supporters say land leased and managed for oil and gas production often aren’t managed for recreation, and conservation uses.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance industry group, has previously countered that leasing lands doesn’t lock it away from recreation, conservation and other uses. She also contends that leases with low potential are not competitively acquired because the market doesn’t support a higher rate, and the low rate accurately reflects the market at that point in time.
The Inflation Reduction Act makes other reforms to federal oil and gas leasing that include raising the minimum royalty on offshore oil and gas from 12.5% to 16.66%. It also makes some concessions to the fossil-fuel industry, including by mandating leasing of large areas of public land and coastal waters.
Hickenlooper’s ability to get the COMPETES Act included in the Inflation Reduction Act may reflect the pivotal role he reportedly played in getting the larger package moved in the Senate. He reportedly helped keep Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and holdout on the measure, engaged in conversations to seek a compromise even when a compromise looked unlikely. He also proposed a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks to replace tax provisions opposed by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and she announced her support for the bill after that provision was included in it.
The COMPETES Act is the second that Hickenlooper has gotten signed into law as a senator. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that became law late last year included his RECHARGE Act, which seeks to make it more affordable to drive an electric vehicle by having states review the utility rates for EV charging.