A federal agency said this week that more than $9.9 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Colorado, where a state agency has proposed it be used for working on underground coal mine fires.
The law included $11.3 billion in abandoned mine funding over 15 years, facilitated by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, or OSMRE, that agency said in a news release. It said that money is expected to address the majority of inventoried abandoned coal mine lands in the country, helping communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by historic coal mining.
The funding will supplement traditional annual federal abandoned mine land grants that are funded by coal operators.
“These new funds from the Department of Interior through the Infrastructure Law will increase annual funding for 15 years from $3 million to $13 million for abandoned mine work in Colorado,” Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said in a prepared statement. “We will use this first year’s funding to mitigate and further control historic underground coal mines in the state. Going forward, we will continue to reduce the threats from the over 30 coal mine fires and other legacy abandoned coal mine issues which persist throughout Colorado.”
States are guaranteed at least $20 million over the 15-year life of the program if their inventory of abandoned sites would cost more than $20 million to address.
OSMRE spokeswoman Judith LaVoie said eligible states and tribes were encouraged, but not required, to provide a list of projects expected to be funded in the upcoming year in their applications for funds.
Chris Arend, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is proposing using the first year of infrastructure funding for investigation and mitigation work for coal mine fires at the Marshall and Lewis mines in Boulder County, Wise Hill Mine in Moffat County, and Edwards (Bear) Mine in Gunnison County.
The Marshall Mine fire is considered a possible cause of the Marshall Fire, which started Dec. 30, 2021, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and killed two people.
The state has done work on the Wise Hill fire outside Craig off and on for more than two decades, receiving an award from OSMRE a few years ago for its efforts.
Last summer, a wildfire sparked by the Edwards (Bear) Mine near Somerset burned several acres. The Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety last summer worked on vegetation removal around vents at the mine site and built an access road to the area. The state is conducting investigation drilling at the site of that mine fire site and will begin mitigation design once that is done.
The new funding likely will go toward some of the drilling and mitigation design along with eventual implementation of the mitigation, which could be more than a year out and may require multiple phases, according to DRMS.
Arend said the division also will continue other work on other coal mine fires in Colorado, as listed in its 2018 inventory report.
“As the federal funds continue to come in the next few years DRMS may shift funds to other coal mine fires depending on ongoing investigation and mitigation work,” he said.
He noted that any mitigation work on mines also depends on approval of the mine or landowner.
Mitigation work can involve measures such as excavating sites and cooling them with water and dirt, or sealing vents and subsurface voids with substances such as grout to help cut off oxygen feeding fires. But they can be hard to fully extinguish.
The 2018 report evaluated the more than three dozen mine fires in the state in terms of things such as fire activity level, physical danger at a site, proximity to populated areas and risk of wildfire, as the state evaluates where to prioritize resources in addressing mine fires.
Several of the top-priority fires in the state are in Garfield County, including two in the South Canyon area near Glenwood Springs. One of those fires is suspected of having sparked the wildfire in 2002 that destroyed 29 homes in the west Glenwood Springs area.
The 2018 report showed that Mesa County is home to three coal mine fires sites, outside Palisade and north of Grand Junction, that were exhibiting little fire activity.