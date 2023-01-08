WiseHill_glowingcuket.JPG

Colorado Department of Natural Resources

Evidence of an underground coal mine fire is seen in this file photo at Wise Hill in Moffat County. The Wise Hill fire began soon after the mine closed in the 1970s.

 Colorado Department of Natural Resources

A federal agency said this week that more than $9.9 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Colorado, where a state agency has proposed it be used for working on underground coal mine fires.

The law included $11.3 billion in abandoned mine funding over 15 years, facilitated by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, or OSMRE, that agency said in a news release. It said that money is expected to address the majority of inventoried abandoned coal mine lands in the country, helping communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by historic coal mining.