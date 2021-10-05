Mesa County’s rivers make up one continuous, linked system of waterway arteries, but management of local river corridors by humans can be far more disconnected.
A new initiative is trying to change that by pursuing a unified vision for the Colorado and Gunnison river corridors locally and identifying actions for realizing that vision. And it’s seeking ideas and input from the public as it does so.
The Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative is holding three meetings this month and next to gather that public input. (For details, see information box.)
The initiative is a partnership being coordinated by local entities One Riverfront, RiversEdge West and the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University, and Joel Sholtes, a CMU/University of Colorado civil engineering instructor. Hannah Holm, coordinator of the water center, said the initiative got started through informal discussions around 18 months ago, as people noticed that while there are all kinds of development and other things going on with the local river corridors, and a lot of corridor plans and initiatives coming from different angles, no one was taking a holistic look at things and how different developments could affect each other.
The partners say in an initiative fact sheet that may be found at www.coloradomesa.edu/water-center/grand-valley-river-corridor-initiative.html, “Three municipalities, Mesa County, and a wide array of federal, state, local, and private entities utilize and operate within the Grand Valley River Corridor. The growing number of diverse activities within this river corridor may not always coordinate with each other, potentially diminishing the quality of the corridor’s natural resources so important to economic and recreational growth.”
Initiative partners wondered whether the piecemeal approach to the corridors’ development and management would result in what the community wanted in the long run. They thought it would be beneficial to kick off an effort that starts with figuring out what the river corridors mean to people and what they want for the corridors, perhaps ranging from more recreational access, to more riverfront business, to leaving the corridors alone.
The initiative, buoyed by $10,000 in seed funding from the One Riverfront Foundation and hundreds of hours of time contributed by core team members, initially has conducted interviews of various stakeholders, from local governments to agricultural irrigators to nonprofits, and also has held a meeting involving public agencies and water providers.
Already, the initiative has been added to planning documents for the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita. It also will be participating in Mesa County’s comprehensive plan process.
It is working on identifying information gaps and reviewing relevant planning and other documents.
Holm cited the federal Upper Colorado Endangered Fish Recovery Program as an initiative that looks broadly at the local river corridors, but with the specific focus of recovering fish while enabling continued water development.
The initiative also will be working on developing a governance structure and decision-making framework, and pursuing long-term funding. But for now its focus is on gathering input with a goal of some tangible actions being identified, driven by stakeholder input rather than predetermined outcomes.
“There definitely seems to be a strong interest in pushing forward with this,” Holm said.
While flooding risks are one of the river-corridor concerns coming up in discussions, so is the problem of continuing drought affecting river flow volumes.
“One area of significant concern — which is going to be kind of hard to figure out if there is an action that we can really respond with — but everybody’s concerned about these low flows and what challenges they’re going to bring up,” Holm said.
She said there seems to be pretty strong agreement among area public agencies and water providers that the initiative is a worthwhile thing to be doing, and it isn’t hitting much opposition, though she noted that it’s hard to oppose something when nothing yet has been proposed.
Some people have voiced concern that new regulations might come from it, she said, so opposition could arise if regulations end up being proposed.
Trent Prall, Grand Junction’s public works director, compared the initiative to sub-area planning the city has been involved in for areas like the North Avenue corridor.
“This one fits in rather well, especially when you think about all the interests that we have along the river, as well as all the projects the city has and has had along the river,” he said.
He said a comprehensive group of agencies and entities have been brought into the process as stakeholders, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and local governments, and additional stakeholders such as private property owners will be involved as well.
Prall said he thinks the initiative provides an opportunity for everyone to view the rivers from a broader perspective, so that for example an irrigator pumping water from the river also considers others such as neighbors, recreationists and private developers, and factors such as floodplain management and wildlife habitat.
“All of us should be interested in the chemical and biological integrity of the river as well,” he said.
Holm hopes to see strong participation in the upcoming meetings reaching out to the public.
“It would great to have residents and business owners who have an interest in the corridor be aware that this process is going on and that there’s an opportunity to weigh in,” she said.