Lowering the underground injection rate of salty water in a Colorado River Basin salinity control operation in the Paradox Valley last year lowered the rates of induced earthquakes and resulted in no unexpected seismic activity, the Bureau of Reclamation says.
Following that six-month test last year, the bureau’s Western Colorado Area Office this week resumed injection testing of its Paradox Valley Unit, which it considers a crucial salinity control facility for the Colorado River system.
The facility is located along the Dolores River in Montrose County, about 50 miles southwest of Grand Junction.
It removes an average of 65,000 tons of salt annually from the Dolores and Colorado rivers. It extracts brine groundwater and disposes of it in a 16,000-foot deep injection well, keeping some of the valley’s salty groundwater from entering the Dolores River, a major tributary of the Colorado River.
The result is improved water quality in the Colorado River, increased life of municipal and industrial infrastructure, and increased crop yields for downstream water users in the Colorado River Basin, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
The project has operated effectively for decades, but it also causes seismic activity that has worsened over the years. In 2019 a magnitude 4.5 quake, the largest ever associated with the facility, was felt as far away as Grand Junction and Moab.
In response to that, the Bureau of Reclamation suspended operations at the well for more than a year before briefly resuming them on a test basis. It also considered alternative salinity control measures in the Paradox Valley, which sits above a natural salt dome that creates groundwater eight times saltier than seawater.
Those alternatives included drilling and operating a new well at one of two new locations, using evaporation ponds, or building a plant to heat the brine to crystallize and remove the salt. But it decided against pursuing any of those measures based on factors such as cost and potential aesthetic and wildlife impacts.
Last year the bureau undertook a test that involved injecting groundwater into the well at the lower rate of 115 gallons per minute, or two-thirds the past rate, to test the continued viability of the well and the underground injection zone for the groundwater.
Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Justyn Liff said this week in an email that the the lower seismicity that resulted “was not a surprise to us, that is what should happen” due to the reduced injection rate.
The new test phase will continue using the injection rate of 115 gallons per minute. The bureau says it will continue to closely monitor seismicity and if unfavorable conditions are observed, the test will be suspended until it is deemed safe to continue. It plans to continue the test extension until completion of a risk analysis late this year.
The Bureau of Reclamation continues to believe the injection well is nearing the end of its useful life, but Liff said the agency is trying to extend its life as much as possible. Despite having previously ruled out some alternatives to the well, she said it is “always open to looking at alternatives for salinity control in the Paradox Valley.”
The bureau says that brine groundwater in the valley has contributed up to 200,000 tons of salt per year to the Colorado River system. From 1996-2019, its project prevented an average of 95,000 tons of salt each year from entering the Dolores and Colorado rivers, providing up to $23 million in annual benefits from reduced river salinity, the bureau says.
According to the bureau, the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Act of 1974 authorizes the construction, operations and maintenance of projects in the basin to control the salinity of water delivered to users in the United States and Mexico.