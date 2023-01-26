Lowering the underground injection rate of salty water in a Colorado River Basin salinity control operation in the Paradox Valley last year lowered the rates of induced earthquakes and resulted in no unexpected seismic activity, the Bureau of Reclamation says.

Following that six-month test last year, the bureau’s Western Colorado Area Office this week resumed injection testing of its Paradox Valley Unit, which it considers a crucial salinity control facility for the Colorado River system.