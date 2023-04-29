Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that 148 boats infested with invasive zebra or quagga mussels entered the state last year and were intercepted by inspectors before reaching state waters, down from a particularly high number of 181 vessels the year before.
Twenty-six of the boats found to be fouled with invasive mussels were caught by a pilot program initiated last year by the agency at the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70, making Loma a leading location statewide for intercepting infested boats. The agency plans to continue the program at Loma again this year, and perhaps expand it to elsewhere in the state.
Last year also unfortunately saw the first-ever discovery of an adult invasive zebra or quagga mussel in a body of water in the state thanks to a zebra mussel being found at Highline Lake in September. Several more were found at and immediately below the reservoir in October, and Parks and Wildlife since has drawn down the reservoir and applied a molluscicide in an effort to eradicate the mussel population.
Zebra and quagga mussels reproduce quickly, can clog and damage reservoir infrastructure, are destructive to aquatic habitat and also can cause problems for boats.
In 2019, 86 boats fouled with invasive mussels in the state were intercepted, and 100 were intercepted in 2020, before the number skyrocketed in 2021.
Location-wise, Loma tied for first last year, with McPhee Reservoir in southwest Colorado, in terms of the number of infested boats intercepted. Twenty-five were intercepted at Parks and Wildlife’s headquarters in Denver.
Among other locations, 13 were intercepted at Ruedi Reservoir near Basalt, four at Highline, and one at Rifle Gap Reservoir.
Invasive mussels are the greatest concern for Parks and Wildlife due to their destructiveness and the cost and difficulty of cleaning them up. But the boat inspection and decontamination program the agency administers also targets and seeks to limit the spread of other aquatic nuisance species. Among them are New Zealand mudsnails, which compete with native invertebrates for space and food, and Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic noxious weed that forms dense mats that inhibit water-based recreation activities and choke out native aquatic plants.
Parks and Wildlife spokesman Joey Livingston said some of these species already exist some places in Colorado, but the agency is working to keep them from spreading elsewhere. Since it started its aquatic nuisance species inspection program in 2008, 6.5 million boats have been inspected and nearly 200,000 decontaminated.
Decontamination occurs not just when a nuisance species is found, but in cases when it is suspected such a species may be present in or on a boat, such as when standing water is found.
Last year, personnel conducted 446,663 inspections and decontaminated more than 27,000 boats.
The state’s inspection/decontamination program largely has been conducted at water bodies, in an effort to decontaminate boats as needed before they launch. In 2021, the state legislature authorized Parks and Wildlife to implement the pilot roadside watercraft inspection and decontamination program, and it last year tried out the program first at Loma, over three days spread out over the boating season. One big reason for choosing that location is Parks and Wildlife’s desire to intercept boats that may be contaminated after coming from Lake Powell, which is infested with quagga mussels.
Parks and Wildlife also samples waters to look for nuisance species. That process can include leaving things in water bodies and checking them occasionally to see if mussels have attached to them, which is how the Highline infestation was discovered.
Even if no mussels are found there this boating season, Highline still will be considered infested until five years have passed without additional mussels being detected. During that time, Highline not only will be carrying out inspections and possible decontamination for boats entering it, as already had been the case before last September, but watercraft leaving the reservoir also will have to undergo decontamination to minimize the potential of the mussel spreading elsewhere.
Parks and Wildlife asks boaters leaving a water body to clean boats and gear, drain all water, and dry boats and equipment before launching vessels into another water body.
“The discovery at Highline Lake emphasizes the need for (Parks and Wildlife) to continue to strive to meet the challenge of protecting the state’s waters and infrastructure from aquatic nuisance species,” Robert Walters, the agency’s aquatic nuisance species program manager, said in a news release. “And as boating season approaches we continue to ask for help from boat owners to combat invasive species in the state.”