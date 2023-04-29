Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that 148 boats infested with invasive zebra or quagga mussels entered the state last year and were intercepted by inspectors before reaching state waters, down from a particularly high number of 181 vessels the year before.

Twenty-six of the boats found to be fouled with invasive mussels were caught by a pilot program initiated last year by the agency at the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70, making Loma a leading location statewide for intercepting infested boats. The agency plans to continue the program at Loma again this year, and perhaps expand it to elsewhere in the state.