For veterans who are lovers of public lands and historic and cultural sites, this Veterans Day may be more special than usual.
As of today’s holiday, an order by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is providing veterans free access for life to national parks, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Interior Department.
The courtesy also applies to Gold Star Families— the next of kin of U.S. Armed Forces members who lost their lives in a “qualifying situation,” including war, an international terrorist attack or a military operation outside the United States. In addition, the free access applies for those who served in the National Guard and Reserves.
“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots — the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” Bernhardt said in a news release Tuesday. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter.”
Already, an annual military pass program established in 2012 provides a free annual pass for active-duty military personnel and their dependents.
Stars and Stripes reports that the new initiative will provide free access to millions more veterans and families.
The expanded program provides vets and Gold Star families with access to about 2,000 locations and 400 million acres of public lands. Interior notes that many of the lands it manages have direct American military connections, such as frontier forts, Cold War sites, battlefields, national cemeteries and memorials.
Today already is a free entrance day to Interior sites for the public at large because of the Veterans Day holiday.
An annual pass to national parks and federal recreational lands costs $80, although free or discounted passes are available for people with permanent disabilities, fourth-grade students, volunteers, and those 62 or older.
Veterans seeking free access to parks and other qualifying sites under the new program must present a Department of Defense identification card, veteran ID card, Veteran Health Identification Card, or a state-issued driver’s license or identification card with a veterans designation on it.
Bernhardt first announced the free access for vets and Gold Star families in late October at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum in Des Moines, with the change to take place starting today.
The Interior Department previously has testified before Congress in support of federal legislation to provide free park access to Gold Star families. This summer, the Interior Department said in an October news release, Bernhardt was visiting Indiana Dunes National Park when a National Park Service employee suggested to him that veterans and Gold Star families should be able to visit national parks for free.