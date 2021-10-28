Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, a Grand Junction-based nonprofit organization, has been raising funds over the past few months in conjunction with fellow nonprofit Help The Persecuted (HTP), to evacuate people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
Last week, that money went toward the first successful evacuation mission they’ve been able to fund so far.
Early last Wednesday, two planes — a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 340 — carried 568 people out of the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, including 350 Afghan Christians and 41 families who work with JDA International. They were flown to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where they’re being housed.
The grand total for the escape was $1.2 million, with much of that going toward insurance for Afghan airline Kam Air to fly in and out of a war zone.
Fortunately, JDA International founder Bob Hedlund was able to use his friendship with one of the airline’s principals, as well as money donated by concerned citizens to his organization and HTP (which, as a larger nonprofit, handled the bulk of the payment), to secure flights out of the embattled nation.
“The biggest challenge was getting everybody into Mazar-i-Sharif from other parts of the country,” Hedlund said. “That was our staging area. We had to bring in everybody from Kabul, from Herat, from outlying areas to Mazar-i-Sharif and have them on hand because we had no idea when we would be able to get to flights, or if we’d gotten approval from Abu Dhabi for the flights to come in.
“These flights were supposed to go out the previous Thursday and we didn’t get permission from the Abu Dhabi government to get the flights in, so we had 568 people staged all over Mazar-i-Sharif in hotels, apartment complexes, safehouses, waiting for those flights.”
Once the organizations finally received clearance from Abu Dhabi that Tuesday evening, all 568 evacuees converged upon a location where eight buses would greet them to take them to the airport.
“Quite a complex organization process,” Hedlund said.
Originally, Hedlund’s plan was to use his connections in Uzbekistan, where he once lived for 16 years, to fly evacuees into the country, where they would then fly to other countries within the next 24 hours.
However, the plan was too costly for both nonprofits and no third country was willing to approve the passengers.
Ultimately, however, JDA International and HTP were able to use other connections, these with a military group that are personal friends with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to receive approval for help in their evacuation efforts as well as housing evacuees.
“We paid for the flights, they organized the passage into Abu Dhabi with their relationship,” Hedlund said. “They’re providing apartment complexes for all of our passengers, accommodations, meals, really nice arrangements.”
Those 568 people aren’t in the clear just yet, though, even if the most dangerous portion of their journey is complete.
“We agreed with the Abu Dhabi government to have them out of there within 90 days,” Hedlund said. “Now, we’re trying to find another country to accept them. The U.S. is not doing very much at all with any of the Afghans that are in Abu Dhabi. We’re working on Brazil right now. Brazil is offering visas for them, so we’re attempting to see what we can do with them in the next 90 days.”
JDA International and HTP still have a list of more than 1,000 people they seek to evacuate from Afghanistan.
Once he can assure their passage into the United States, Hedlund hopes to relocate some of his Afghan friends and their families to the Grand Valley, as he’s known some of them for as much as two decades.
“They’ve helped me out over the 20 years I’ve spent in Afghanistan, going into their homes, living in their homes, and I just want to be part of their lives and help them with their living situation,” Hedlund said. “I think they’ll offer the Grand Valley a great deal.”