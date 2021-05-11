A recent decision by Pembina Pipeline Corp. to pause its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export project while it assesses the impact of recent regulatory rulings — and two more unfavorable rulings last week — are the latest in what have been a string of setbacks for the project this year.
The $10 billion Oregon project, supported locally by the natural gas industry and its boosters because of its potential to help gas produced in the Rockies reach Asian markets, last week saw the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals overturn permits approved by Coos County and the City of Coos Bay that would have allowed major dredging in Coos Bay.
According to project opponents in Oregon, the state board in the last year has now overturned eight permits that had been approved at the local level.
Meanwhile, in late April Canada-based Pembina told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that it was pausing development of the project, asking the court to suspend legal proceedings while it evaluates the regulatory decisions.
Environmentalists, Oregon landowners, tribes and the state of Oregon all are challenging last year’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval of the LNG facility and 229-mile pipeline that would supply it.
Despite the regulatory commission approving Jordan Cove itself, this year the commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declined to overrule permitting decisions state agencies have made against the project. Pembina can reapply for the state-level permits.
However, in February, citing regulatory and political uncertainty, it said it could no longer predict with certainty when the project could be built, and is evaluating the path forward for it.
Pembina took a $1.6 billion impairment, in Canadian dollars, on the value of the Jordan Cove project and two others.
Asked about the latest developments related to Jordan Cove in recent weeks, Pembina said in a statement, “While we continue to believe in the strategic rationale of Jordan Cove, in light of current regulatory and political uncertainty, our decision (to pause development) reflects our steadfast commitment to our financial guardrails, our disciplined and prudent approach to capital allocation, and our commitment to comprehensively mitigating risk on this project. We are thankful for the incredible support from community members across southern Oregon and the Rockies Basin.”
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said in an email, “As we continue to find ways to tackle climate change, the science and data continues to show that using Rockies natural gas to displace coal energy from China will have a global positive net benefit.
“Export projects like Jordan Cove would provide much-needed clean energy to those in Asia and beyond who are relying on China, Russia and other countries who have no regard for human rights or the environment. It is time our elected and appointed officials find a path to approve and construct these important and highly regulated projects instead of national environmental lobbies dictating successes or failures.”
Environmental activist and Paonia resident Pete Kolbenschlag said, “I’ve been a skeptic all along (about Jordan Cove). I don’t think it’s the future we need in western Colorado and I think at this point there’s, yeah, a lot of reason to think all these different LNG projects that folks want to build out are not going to happen. Jordan Cove is a good one to block in my mind.”
Allie Rosenbluth, campaigns director with Rogue Climate, a Jordan Cove opponent in Oregon, said landowners, tribes and community groups have opposed Pembina’s request to have the appeals court proceedings paused.
“We want to challenge that FERC approval and prove that Jordan Cove LNG is not in the public interest and have that permit reversed as well,” she said.
She said the permit from FERC lets Pembina use eminent domain proceedings against landowners along the pipeline route even if it can’t start construction, and while it doesn’t appear the company will try to do that anytime soon, landowners have lived with that threat for more than a decade “and that is really unjust and really stressful for folks.”