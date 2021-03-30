A federal judge approved a Bureau of Land Management court motion, in which it volunteered to do more environmental analysis for its Grand Junction Field Office resource management plan, after conservation groups sued, saying the agency fell short in considering impacts of oil and gas leasing and development in the plan.
U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Robert Blackburn last week issued an order granting the motion remanding the 2015 approval of the plan to the BLM so it can do supplemental analysis. The plan will remain in effect while that work is done.
Blackburn also rejected a request by conservation groups that he define the scope of the analysis and prevent the BLM from holding any oil and gas lease sales in the planning area until the analysis is done.
The resource management plan guides the management of more than 1 million acres of land and 1.2 million acres of underground mineral estate administered by the Grand Junction Field Office.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Wilderness Workshop and the Wilderness Society sued in 2019. They contend the BLM failed to consider the indirect impacts from the combustion — at the downstream, consumer stage — of oil and gas leased and developed in the planning area. They also say the agency should have looked at the cumulative climate effects from foreseeable oil and gas production under the plan in combination with the BLM’s nationwide oil and gas program.
The groups say the BLM also should have considered an alternative to meaningfully limit leasing and development.
In 2018, a judge ruled in conservation groups’ favor in a similar challenge involving the BLM’s Colorado River Field Office resource management plan and an accompanying environmental impact statement, finding the BLM failed to consider indirect impacts of downstream combustion or reasonable alternatives when it came to what lands are open to leasing.
The conservation groups and BLM agreed in that case that the agency would do more work on the plan and impact statement to address deficiencies identified in the ruling, suspending lease sales under that office’s purview until that work is done.
Last April, Department of Justice attorneys said in a filing based in part on BLM’s review of the Colorado River Valley case, it intends to prepare supplementary analysis for the Grand Junction plan as well.
Conservation groups support the BLM doing more work on the Grand Junction plan, but in a court filing said the agency was vague in what it was offering to do. It didn’t specifically commit to do a supplemental environmental impact statement, which mandates a public right to participate, unlike other forms of supplemental environmental analysis, the groups say.
They also wanted Blackburn to require that the BLM look at indirect and cumulative emissions arising from its management decisions, consider reasonable alternatives to limit or eliminate leasing in the planning area, and suspend local leasing in the meantime.
Blackwell ruled that there is no basis to require the BLM to take particular actions as it prepares the analysis, but he noted that it is required to comply with the law in doing that.
In a statement Monday, the BLM said it will begin work on a joint supplemental environmental impact statement considering the management plans for both field offices.
“The supplemental analysis will address the issues raised in court, i.e. the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from combustion of the fossil fuels that may be extracted from federal mineral leases and a broader range of alternatives regarding lands made available for oil and gas leasing,” the BLM said.
Kyle Tisdel with the Western Environmental Law Center, who is working with the conservation groups in the Grand Junction Field Office case, said he thinks some of the extra caution the groups took in seeking the conditions last year from the judge reflected the fact that the Trump administration was then in charge. He noted that the Biden administration takes a different view than the previous administration did on issues such as climate change and oil and gas development, and said the new administration’s current pause on all oil and gas leasing makes somewhat moot the conservation groups’ request for a leasing suspension in the local case.