A federal judge this week approved settlement agreements between environmental groups and the federal government, assuring that additional environmental review will have occurred for all of the nearly 4 million acres of oil and gas leases that were contested in three suits brought by the groups after the leases were issued by the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado and other states.
WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center sued between 2016 and 2021 to challenge lease sales in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, and the BLM’s failure to address the climate implications of leasing oil and gas.
In 2019, Judge Rudolph Contreras of the District of Columbia U.S. District Court ruled in a 2016 suit that the BLM “did not adequately quantify the climate change impacts of oil and gas leasing” in the case of some Wyoming lease parcels. That prompted the BLM to also agree to do such an analysis for about 110,000 acres of oil and gas leases in Colorado and another roughly 50,000 acres in Utah that also were at issue in the suit. Much of that Colorado acreage is around Craig and near the Wyoming border.
The BLM conducted the additional reviews in all three states and reaffirmed its lease decisions, but that case has remained active because the conservation groups challenged the adequacy of the additional review that has been conducted. Contreras later agreed with them that the additional review in Wyoming was inadequate and ordered more to be done. The settlement requires that the same will occur for the Colorado and Utah leases.
The groups sued in 2020 to challenge nearly 2 million acres of oil and gas leases, including some 83,000 acres in Colorado. That includes acreage in Rio Blanco County, east of Craig, southeast of Walden and east of Great Sand Dunes National Park, and some isolated parcels northeast of Collbran. Contreras granted the BLM’s motion seeking to do more analysis in the case of 24 of 27 lease parcels at issue in that suit, while turning down the plaintiffs’ request to have the leases vacated as well.
The BLM later moved to do more review of the three remaining leases at issue, without them being vacated. But Contreras hadn’t ruled on that before the settlement, which has terms assuring that additional review will occur.
The conservation groups sued again in January 2021, challenging the sale of more than 1 million acres of oil and gas leases. That include some 175,000 acres in Colorado, some of it acreage offered by the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office and its White River Field Office based in Meeker. Later last year the BLM offered to do more review of the leases challenged in this suit, but Contreras hadn’t yet ruled on its motion to do that due to of the settlement talks that were being finalized.
The ruling by Contreras this week means all the cases are dismissed, and all of the lease acreage challenged in the suits ultimately will have undergone more environmental review. The conservation groups say the settlements mean the Biden administration will reconsider the leasing decisions, and they commit the administration to address the climate implications of oil and gas leasing. The groups note that Biden had ordered a pause on new oil and gas leasing as part of an executive order addressing climate change, and that the Biden administration is challenging a judge’s order halting that pause.
“This (settlement of the suits) is a big win for the climate and a real test to see if the Biden administration is going to get serious about confronting the climate impacts of selling public lands for fracking,” Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said. ”With the oil and gas industry bent on despoiling America’s public lands and fueling the climate crisis, this is a critical opportunity for the Biden administration to chart a new path toward clean energy and independence from fossil fuels.”
Tripp Parks, vice president of government affairs for the Western Energy Alliance, which has been a party to the litigation, said in a statement, “For much of the past decade, litigious environmental groups who oppose all domestic oil and natural gas production have filed numerous lawsuits challenging BLM’s onshore leasing program. Even in a time of record high gasoline prices, these groups remain totally opposed to increased American energy development and celebrate any obstacle to lower prices.”
He said the BLM has responded to the suits by working diligently to update its environmental review of lease sales.
”The Alliance is confident that BLM’s updated greenhouse gas analyses for the upcoming sales this month and next will withstand judicial scrutiny, and we anticipate the agency will apply the same analysis for the remanded sales at issue in the settled cases,” he said.