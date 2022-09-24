A judge in Garfield County has ordered state officials to act “without additional delay” on an air-pollution permit application for a large oil and gas waste management facility north of Parachute after failing after more than 13 years to make a decision required within 18 months.
However, Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Anne Norrdin turned down a request by WildEarth Guardians to require a decision within 90 days.
Norrdin ruled this week that the state Air Pollution Control Division violated the Colorado Air Act by failing to approve or deny the permit application within 18 months of receiving it. At issue is an application that Williams Production RMT filed in 2009 for a “Title V” major source operating permit for the facility, which is now owned by Terra Energy Partners.
WildEarth Guardians, which sued the state over the permit earlier this year, says the facility separates hydrocarbons and other pollutants from oil and gas production wastewater. It includes, in part, dozens of tanks, five storage ponds, a water evaporation system and equipment for burning off pollutants, and WildEarth Guardians says that state records show the facility has the potential to release hundreds of tons of toxic air pollution every year.
BACKLOG OF PERMITS
WildEarth Guardians has been critical of the air division’s backlog of applications for such permits.
In January, in a ruling in another lawsuit brought by the group, a judge ordered the state to update air-pollution permits for the Suncor oil refinery near Denver “without delay.”
According to Norrdin’s ruling, the state didn’t dispute that it hadn’t yet approved or denied the 2009 permit application.
The air division did take issue with WildEarth Guardians’ contention that its inaction caused “serious harm” to the state’s air quality, but WildEarth Guardians agreed that Norrdin didn’t need to resolve that question in evaluating the claims in the case.
Norrdin did say in in her ruling, “The operating permits program is not a mere formality. The Title V operating permit sets forth enforceable emissions limits for major source facilities, entry and inspection conditions, monitoring and reporting requirements, and includes a requirement for a responsible corporate officer to certify the accuracy of the compliance reports.”
Such permits also are subject to public comment, and the federal Environmental Protection Agency is given the chance to review, and potentially object to, permits.
The state began the public-comment and hearing process for the permit after the lawsuit’s filing, but proposed an April 1, 2023, final-action deadline for the permit based on the time it says is needed to follow the multiple steps in the review process.
Norrdin said in her ruling that the 90-day deadline sought by WildEarth Guardians doesn’t appear to account for unknowns, such as the volume of public comments and whether EPA would raise objections.
But she said the state’s April 2023 deadline request “provides generous timelines that may or may not be necessary.”
She added, “The record is clear that the Agency Defendants manifestly failed to adhere to their statutory obligation to take action on the Permit Application submitted in 2009, which means that their proposed timeline is not entitled to the deference it might otherwise receive.”
STATUS REPORTS REQUIRED
While not setting a deadline for action by the state, Norrdin ordered the air division to file status reports at least every 45 days on progress toward final action, and said she retained “jurisdiction over the matter to consider entering a date-certain deadline upon appropriate request.”
Norrdin turned down WildEarth Guardians’ request for the state to cover its attorney fees in the matter.
In an email, Jeremy Nichols with WildEarth Guardians said the ruling “ensures the Air Division will stay on track to take final action on the permit, (and) it also underscores that the state’s delay in taking action on overdue air pollution operating permits is illegal. We’re pleased the court agreed and is now holding the Air Division’s feet to the fire.”
Norrdin wrote in her ruling that according to an affidavit by Deborah Nelson, operations director for CDPHE and the environmental health and protection deputy director, the air division “acknowledges its permitting backlog, has been engaging in discussions and planning about addressing the permitting backlog in a matter that is both ‘realistically accomplishable and aggressive,’ and plans to hire additional permit engineers to increase the available resources to address the Title V permitting backlog.”
The air division didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
Terra Energy, which wasn’t a party to the lawsuit, also didn’t respond to a request for comment.