Oral arguments in front of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday in High Lonesome Ranch’s challenge of a ruling opening roads west of De Beque to the public focused largely on the ranch’s contention that the ruling is invalid on jurisdictional grounds.
In December 2020, following a trial, U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson agreed with Garfield County that North Dry Fork Road (Garfield County Road 200) beyond a ranch gate and Middle Dry Fork Road, also reached beyond the gate, are public. He concluded that based on the roads’ historical public use before the ranch first began barring travel beyond the gate decades ago.
The gate is now open as the ruling is under appeal by the ranch, providing improved public access to tens of thousands of Bureau of Land Management acres to the west of it. Frederick Yarger, an attorney representing the ranch, raised the jurisdictional issue before a three-judge appeals court panel in Tuesday’s virtual hearing.
“The district court had no jurisdiction because Congress has not waived sovereign immunity for this lawsuit,” he said.
He said the federal Quiet Title Act is the exclusive means of adjudicating title disputes with the federal government, and the act is clear that it waives sovereign immunity only for suits originally filed in federal court.
The ranch originally sued in state court to challenge the county’s 2015 order to unlock the gate. According to its appeal, the county filed counterclaims in state court asserting ownership of federal portions of the roads.
High Lonesome Ranch later sued in federal court to continue its legal challenge, but with the BLM as a defendant also.
Geoff Anderson, an attorney representing Garfield County, cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings indicating that if a federal district court has jurisdiction of a case at the time a final judgment is entered, that judgment can stand. He said the court in one case said that after all the parties spend time and resources on a case in court, there’s an overwhelming consideration to not throw all that way and start over.
“And that’s what we would have here,” he said.
He said if the appeals court decided to overturn Jackson’s ruling on jurisdictional grounds “we would just refile in district court and do it all again and it all seems to be wasteful.”
Yarger said in an email Tuesday that he expects a ruling by the appeals court will come by spring or early summer.
“We feel strongly about our case, and (Tuesday’s) argument confirmed that we have the law on our side,” he said. “The County sat on its hands for 80 years before suddenly claiming that there is a public highway running through The High Lonesome Ranch. That was wrong and contrary to law. We look forward to the Tenth Circuit’s decision.”
Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams said by email that she “could not be more pleased” with the oral arguments.
“Whichever way the 10th Circuit rules on jurisdiction, the issue is merely a stall tactic,” she said.
She said if the case is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, “the next step is to refile the exact same case, in the exact same federal court, resulting in the exact same conclusion,” she said.
If the appeals court keeps the case and addresses any issue on the merits, Jackson’s 68-page ruling affirming the public right of way “is detailed and thorough,” she said.
“Unless the 10th Circuit chooses to alter applicable law, regardless of whether the ranch succeeds in delaying the end result, the end result itself is likely to stand as is,” she said.