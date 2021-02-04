Gov. Jared Polis this week stepped up his call for keeping the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters in Grand Junction, writing to President Joe Biden that locating such jobs in the West supports Biden’s efforts to pursue national unity and a conservation agenda.
“The location of Bureau of Land Management leadership staff in Colorado is not only valuable to Western communities, but is valuable to your administration’s clarion call to increase unity, discourse and civil society during this time of unprecedented division,” Polis said in a letter to Biden Wednesday. “Having leadership level staff as direct members of Western communities builds trust and allows the messages and wide variety of needs of our federal public lands and land management agencies (to) be heard not through a distant voice obscured by the Washington, D.C. bubble, filtered through our bifurcated media landscape, or dismissed because of a perceived Washington, D.C. tinge, but heard by Westerners from our own families, friends and neighbors.”
Polis wrote to Biden amid questions about what the long-term future holds for BLM headquarters jobs relocated to the agency’s new national headquarters in Grand Junction and around the West by the Trump administration. Trump’s Interior Department moved 41 positions to Grand Junction and dozens more elsewhere in Colorado.
The Trump administration and other supporters say the action put top agency officials closer to the lands and communities their decisions affect. Critics worried about moving headquarters jobs weakening the agency by separating its leadership from the halls of power in the executive branch and Congress, and hollowing out that leadership because of people deciding not to move.
The Biden administration’s Interior Department recently said that the Trump administration moved 328 BLM positions out of Washington, but only 41 of the affected people moved. The BLM filled a number of Grand Junction positions through new hires.
Polis wrote to Biden, “Locating the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) headquarters in Colorado has led to economically significant job placements in both the Grand Junction and Lakewood, Colorado offices while improving the knowledge and culture of the agency. While the initial implementation was flawed, now that this office and these individuals and families are settled here, they are an invaluable part of their respective communities and it would be highly disruptive to undo this effort, as well as a waste of the public resources invested to date.”
Polis, a Democrat, previously said in a statement that he was ready to fight to keep the headquarters in Grand Junction, and that the Trump administration never lived up to its promise to make Grand Junction a real headquarters and the current 40 or so positions relocated to the city are “a start.”
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, recently reiterated what they say is their longstanding support for a fully functioning headquarters in Grand Junction, but wrote to Biden that by assigning only 41 senior staff there the Trump administration didn’t follow through on its commitment to the city.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican whose district includes Grand Junction, led a group of House members in writing to Biden to urge him to keep the BLM headquarters in the city.
Polis said in his letter that while some argue the initial headquarters relocation was disruptive to the BLM’s workforce, reversing the move “would hurt and displace the over 100 employees and families who now call Colorado home.
“To turn around now would undoubtedly compound the problem and lead to similar levels of staff defections and retirements as was experienced under the flawed implementation of this effort by the previous administration.”
Citing the importance of federal public lands in Colorado, he wrote that “our citizens know these lands intimately and want to ensure that enough of the individuals at the top of the organizations managing those lands do too.
“The crucial role these lands play in our state, and the multiple use mandate directing the Bureau of Land Management demands detail oriented, empathic communication and problem solving to enact good policy. Having a staff that is immersed in the communities and amongst the land is an easy, cost-effective and yet incredibly powerful way to achieve those values.”
Polis urged Biden “to think of this as an opportunity for better communication, better policy and better
government, rather than just associating this with the many other misguided legacies of your predecessor. While the Trump administration’s lack of knowledge of the West framed this initiative for (Trump) as one of energy dominance, the opportunity for you is to see this initiative as an opportunity for locally driven conservation consistent with your recent executive orders.
“Where (Trump) seemed to think it would favor extractive industries, I know that Coloradans across our state realize the need to conserve the places we love to visit on the weekends, see the vast clean energy economy, and will be equally motivated by the realization that diverse economies are the most sustainable in the long-term. Having BLM leadership staff in our communities and understanding those diverse values will lead to better policy outcomes for conservation and climate.”
Interior spokesperson Melissa Schwartz recently said in a statement to media that Interior’s “new leadership will work with BLM career staff to understand the ramifications of the headquarters move and determine if any adjustments need to be made. We are committed to engaging with a number of stakeholders through this process, including Tribes and Members of Congress. BLM’s important mission and the communities served by the agency deserve a deliberate and thoughtful process.”