A rulemaking process to change the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will be left for a new, professional commission to take up later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current, volunteer commission on Wednesday voted to approve a recommendation by agency staff to delay the mission-change rulemaking hearings until August and September. Those proceedings deal with the heart of what was required by the legislature last year in its passage of Senate Bill 181. That law required a comprehensive overhaul of how oil and gas development is regulated in the state, including by changing the COGCC’s mission from fostering oil and gas development to protecting the public, environment and wildlife.
Under another requirement of SB 181, the commission also is transitioning to a paid commission that is scheduled to be seated by July 1. Applications to serve on the commission are being considered by the administration of Gov. Jared Polis.
The COGCC had hoped to rewrite a suite of rules related to mission change while the current commission was still in place. But it has slowed that process due to challenges holding meetings at a time of pandemic-related social-distancing measures. It hopes to have its mission-change rulemaking hearings occur in a face-to-face setting rather than online, but is planning to go forward with virtual proceedings if need be.
COGCC director Jeff Roberts told the commission Wednesday morning that the agency had been pushing to get the mission-change rules completed so they’re effective by Sept. 15, and the new timeline provides for them to be effective by Nov. 1. Roberts said it’s important that they be in place ahead of the November election, and told reporters later Wednesday that doing that would provide perspective to Coloradans as they consider issues related to ballot measures being contemplated this year. Proponents are seeking to get several oil-and-gas initiatives on this fall’s state ballot.
The mission-change rulemaking is to cover things such as permitting; cumulative impacts of oil and gas development; protection of public water systems; mitigation of noise, odor and light impacts; who has standing to participate in commission proceedings; and much more.
Preliminary work on the proposed new rules has begun with the release of draft rules, and a record 97 parties are formally participating in the rulemaking preliminary proceedings.
The COGCC also is working to rewrite other rules covering areas from wildlife protections to injection wells, and plans to fold those rewrites into the August/September hearings.
In addition, it is working on new rules covering well construction, testing and related matters designed to reduce the possibility of leaks. The current commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on those rules in June.
The Western and Rural Local Government Coalition, led by Garfield County and with members including Mesa County, is supporting the slowdown in rulemaking, telling the COGCC that developing good rules is best achieved with in-person stakeholder participation. That group argues that the draft mission-change rules don’t adequately differentiate between urban and rural areas.
Meanwhile, 63 local elected officials, including from Western Slope communities such as Glenwood Springs and Durango, along with La Plata, San Miguel, San Juan, Pitkin and other counties, wrote to the COGCC to urge it to “not delay the development and implementation of rules to protect the health and safety of our constituents.”
Lynn Granger, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute Colorado, said in a statement Wednesday, “We are grateful to Director Robbins and Commission staff for their recognizing the importance of conducting crucial rulemakings in an atmosphere that is safe and conducive to maximum stakeholder participation.”
The SB 181 efforts come as the oil and gas industry is struggling statewide due to low oil and gas prices. Robbins said just seven rigs are operating statewide. These include just a single rig in all of western Colorado, in Garfield County. Twenty-one rigs were operating statewide in February, mostly in eastern Colorado.
Statewide, companies have applied for just 21 drilling permits this month, compared to 522 applications in April 2019.
Conservation groups including the Western Colorado Alliance have written to the COGCC to raise concerns about problems arising from potentially more financially distressed oil and gas companies, such as reduced compliance with rules, and more wells ending up “orphaned” and potentially left for the state to have to plug.
Robbins said his agency is putting together a report to address those and related concerns, such as the implications of companies temporarily shutting in wells.