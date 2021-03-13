Area land-management and other entities are planning a coordinated effort to promote leave-no-trace messages to recreationists early in what is expected to be another busy year when it comes to outdoor recreation.
Following a crush of crowds last year as people got outside to hike, camp, boat and otherwise enjoy public lands and facilities in the midst of a pandemic, officials are seeking to get more recreationists to not just enjoy the outdoors but take care of it and minimize their impact.
The Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, Mesa County and others are planning to jointly get out messaging locally in a social media campaign aimed at reducing visitor impacts on the environment and other recreationists. CPW spokesman Randy Hampton said the idea is to talk about “what we all need to do so we can keep doing what we do” in the outdoors.
He said agencies aren’t trying to be dictatorial, but rather are focusing on educating people who perhaps are new to outdoor activities so they have a positive experience, and so do the people who come in behind them, such as at a campsite. It’s also intended to remind people who have been enjoying the outdoors their whole lives “that there are some things we all need to do to take care of these places,” he said.
Local BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the large increase in public land use has been accompanied by things such as people developing new camping sites or parking in areas off roads.
“There’s sometimes some resource damage that comes along with that,” he said.
He said it’s important not to park where it’s not allowed. If a trail is so busy that the trailhead parking lot is full, people can head to one of the many other trailheads that are out there rather than parking along a road and causing damage, he said.
Coulter said it’s also important to clean up after one’s self when it comes to things like trash, and to stay on existing trails rather than creating new ones. And following social-distancing guidelines also remains important as the pandemic continues.
Hampton said that besides adhering to measures such as packing out your trash, people also need to consider safety and knowing what they’re getting into when they head outdoors. For example, this time of year that means winter recreationists being aware of avalanche conditions, he said.
While CPW and other agencies are dealing with the challenges of crowds that are taxing the limits of facilities, parking lots, trails and other infrastructure, Hampton said CPW remains happy to see the increased use of the outdoors.
“We love the fact that more people are out there fishing, more people are out there taking up hunting, mountain biking and all these things,” he said.
He said the result of that is more people valuing the outdoors and being more connected to natural resources.
“When people use the land and the natural resources out there, we believe it builds a good ethic of people who will care for it,” Hampton said.