Two major Colorado public-land conservation measures on Thursday again cleared the U.S. House of Representatives, and the state’s U.S. senators this week introduced another bill specifically targeting part of Dolores River Canyon for new protections.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act and a wilderness measure pushed by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette that would include hundreds of thousands of acres in western Colorado were approved by the House as parts of the National Defense Authorization Act.
While both measures have passed the House multiple times in recent years, including through inclusion in the annual defense bill, they have stalled in the Senate, which Democrats only narrowly control.
The CORE bill, sponsored in the House by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, would provide new protections for more than 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado. It would withdraw 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future oil and gas leasing, include wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, and formally designate the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison.
It also would establish Camp Hale outside Leadville as a National Historic Landscape. The 10th Mountain Division’s ski troops trained there during World War II.
Neguse has secured the bill’s passage in the House five times. But in the Senate, where its passage has been pushed by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., it has advanced no further than receiving a 10-10 vote in a Senate committee earlier this year. Despite being a tie vote, that did open the door for it to be considered by the full Senate.
DeGette’s bill includes new wilderness protections in several states. In Colorado, it includes wilderness protections she has long sought that cover 660,000 acres in 36 mostly lower-elevation areas, among them local areas such as the Little Bookcliffs and Demaree, Bangs and Roubideau canyons.
Neither DeGette’s proposed Colorado wilderness protections nor the CORE bill have won support from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, whose district includes much of the pertinent acreage in the measures. Boebert and other Colorado Republicans voted against the defense bill Thursday.
While DeGette’s measure would include wilderness protections for more than 33,000 acres in Dolores River Canyon, the bill introduced by Bennet and Hickenlooper this week would take a different approach. It would protect more than 68,000 acres in Dolores, Montezuma and San Miguel counties as a national conservation area in the case of Bureau of Land Management land, and a special management area on national forest lands. Both are designations that can be tailored to meet local needs.
According to a news release from the senators, the measure is the result of many years of local discussion and dialogue, comes at the specific request of the three counties and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and also has support from a coalition of conservation groups and grazing permit holders in the canyon.
”It enshrines a compromise reached by all those entities that removes the segment of the Dolores River covered by the legislation from consideration as a Wild and Scenic River and protects the natural, recreational, agricultural and other current uses of the Dolores River Canyon as a National Conservation Area,” the release says.
According to information on Bennet’s Senate office website, any Wild and Scenic River designation includes a new federal reserved water right for any unallocated water in the designated segment, which in the case of the Dolores River raised concerns among water and agricultural interests about possible impacts on private water rights.
While the bill preserves valid existing mining and oil and gas claims, and Department of Energy uranium lease tracts may continue to be developed, the rest of the area included in the bill would be withdrawn from new oil and gas and uranium leasing, and expiring uranium leases that are abandoned would become part of the conservation areas. Motorized travel would be allowed on roads and trails designated in the management plan that would be developed for the area.
An earlier proposal included lands in Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel and Montrose counties. In 2017, Montezuma and Montrose counties stopped participating in discussions, while Dolores and San Miguel counties wanted to continue. This year, Dolores, San Miguel and Montezuma counties all agreed to the current version of the bill.
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, said in a statement Friday, “This is a great step to protecting public lands, wildlife habitat and recreation for a part of the magnificent Dolores River region, and is the result of years of community-driven discussions. We’re looking forward to expanding those discussions to ensure we also protect the incomparable BLM wildlands in the Dolores River landscape downstream in Montrose and Mesa counties.”