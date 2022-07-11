The Colorado West Land Trust has partnered with a family to permanently protect 146 acres of wildlife habitat in Delta County.
The nonprofit agency announced in a news release that it worked with the Lazo family to conserve the property on Fruitland Mesa, a large plateau between the Smith Fork of the Gunnison River’s canyon to the north and Red Canyon to the south.
“Standing on it, one may view the West Elk Mountains to the east, Black Canyon of the Gunnison to the south, and Gunnison Gorge to the west,” the land trust said in its release.
The land was conserved to honor the wishes of Christopher Reid Lazo, who died last October.
He bought 40 acres in 2008 and, over the next decade, pieced together additional acreage, working with his wife, Carole, before they decided to permanently conserve it last year through a conservation easement.
The land is surrounded by a mix of conserved private and public lands, and is comprised of piñon-juniper woodlands, sagebrush shrublands and meadows covering gently rolling terrain, the land trust says.
It is home to animals including prairie dogs, wild turkeys, golden eagles, great-horned owls, red fox, bobcats and badgers.
The Lazos enjoyed watching and photographing the plants and animals on their property.
For the wildlife’s sake, they relinquished the right to develop a homesite, maintained watering areas and removed barbed-wire fencing and other hazards there, according to the land trust.
The conservation easement will mean the property will forever be protected from development and preserved as wildlife habitat, no matter who owns it in the future.
“I feel thankful — very thankful that we were able to get it done,” Carole Lazo said in the release about completing the conservation process. “Chris was still alive when we started the process, and after he passed, his sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Don, stepped in to help me fulfill the dream.”
Ilana Moir, director of conservation for the land trust, said in the release, “This project was a wonderful tribute to Chris’ life, and we look forward to our continued connection with Carole as she enjoys the land she helped conserve. We greatly appreciate the efforts of landowners like the Lazos, who conserved their property so that future generations may benefit from it.”
The land trust works to protect and enhance agricultural land, wildlife habitat and scenic lands in western Colorado.
It has conserved more than 126,000 acres in Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.