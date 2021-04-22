With Mesa County changing its public health guidance to Free to Choose and allowing more choice regarding precautions like wearing a mask, local law enforcement agencies have followed suit.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said the public is not required to wear masks when in the office, though it is recommended in some instances. The Mesa County Detention Facility is continuing with many of its restrictions since it is considered a congregate living facility.
“We have opened back up a little bit more,” Terlecky said. “We’re under Free to Choose, so people who come in are more than welcome to wear a mask if they choose or more than welcome not to. The fingerprinting process we do recommend masks, just because there is close contact involved.”
When not interacting with the public, Terlecky said deputies and employees at the Sheriff’s Office are following county guidelines and social distancing is still recommended when possible. She said for deputies out in the community, mask wearing is determined based on the situation.
“It’s all on a case-by-base basis,” Terlecky said. “If they are going into a hospital, absolutely. If they are going into an area where they’re going to be talking with someone who potentially has an illness, absolutely as well. It just all depends on the circumstance of what they are doing.”
While case numbers remain low and restrictions are lifted, outbreaks are still possible. This week the Delta Police Department announced it was re-implementing some restrictions on its department after nine employees tested positive or are quarantining based on the CDC guidance.
Grand Junction Police Department Public Information Coordinator Callie Berkson said the department has had a plan in place to deal with outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. She said throughout the pandemic they have had instances where employees did have to go on leave after experiencing symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19.
“The Police Department implemented COVID-19 Operation Plans at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Berkson said. “In the event of a large outbreak or employees who fall ill, we have implemented on call lists and scheduling options based on our needs for those who are out on COVID leave.”
Both departments have had access to a COVID-19 vaccine since early this year, but vaccinations are not required.
Both agencies said whether or not an employee gets vaccinated is up to them, but that information on how to get vaccinated has been communicated.
“Receiving the vaccine was and will continue to be a personal choice for all of our employees,” Berkson said. “We are grateful and appreciative to all those involved in the development and administering of the vaccine, however, whether employees choose to receive the vaccine or not, will be up to those individuals.”
Neither the Grand Junction Police Department nor the Sheriff’s office have anyone currently out due to COVID-19.