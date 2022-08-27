Three members of Colorado’s congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis are asking President Joe Biden to act where Congress hasn’t in order to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land.
U.S Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, all Democrats, were joined by Polis in writing to Biden on Thursday to ask him in part to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale area outside Leadville and acreage on the Tenmile Range as the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument. Camp Hale was used during World War II as a training area for the 10th Mountain Division, with members of that division fighting in key battles in the war and afterwards helping establish the ski industry in the state.
In their letter, the four also ask Biden to protect the Thompson Divide southwest of Glenwood Springs through a mineral withdrawal under the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act.
“This action would ban new oil and gas leasing, as well as mining, on a landscape where community members, including farmers and ranchers, have come together to request protection,” they wrote.
Protecting Camp Hale and the Thompson Divide are two provisions of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which has passed in the House of Representatives multiple times but has yet to clear the Senate.
The bill would withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area from future oil and gas leasing, provide wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, formally designate the boundaries of the long-existing Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison, and establish Camp Hale outside Leadville as the nation’s first National Historic Landscape.
“This legislation has been built from the ground up with years of dedicated stakeholder engagement and enjoys bipartisan support,” the letter to Biden says. “Regrettably, progress in Congress has stalled despite strong support in Colorado. The time has come to take the next step in protecting the key landscapes within the CORE Act and we need your help.”
It later adds, “We will continue our fight to pass the CORE Act to deliver permanent conservation for the areas featured in the legislation but ask for your help in the interim to offer administrative protections modeled after the bill.”
The senators, Neguse and Polis made their request to Biden after Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently visited Camp Hale with supporters of the legislation.
As previously suggested in a letter to Bennet by county commissioners from some western Colorado counties, the letter to Biden asks for administrative actions to address some of the other protections sought in CORE as well.
These would include a mineral withdrawal for some acreage in Naturita Canyon outside Norwood. They also would include wilderness recommendations under the new management plan under development in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, which would provide interim protections for lands targeted for protection in southwest Colorado while efforts to pass CORE continue.
County commissioners and the lawmakers also are asking that lands identified under the CORE Act as being part of the Curecanti National Recreation Area receive appropriate protections in the interim by the Forest Service under its new GMUG plan. Also, they want immediate action by the Bureau of Reclamation to uphold what they say is its longstanding commitment to obtain public fishing access on the Gunnison River above Blue Mesa Resevoir decades ago.
In a statement issued in response to the request to Biden, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, reiterated her opposition to the CORE measure and other “partisan land grabs.”
“While Camp Hale and our servicemembers that were stationed there made important contributions to World War II, I don’t support the efforts of extremist environmentalists who are seeking to hijack this historic place to create a new land designation, that literally doesn’t exist, in order to prohibit timber harvesting and mining on nearly 30,000 acres. Recent efforts — stemming from the failure of the CORE Act — encouraging Biden to bypass Congress and lock up this area through the stroke of a pen and the outdated 1906 Antiquities Act are equally shameful,” she said.
Will Roush, executive director of the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, said in a statement that his group is “grateful to see Colorado’s leaders responding to the overwhelming support for permanently protecting the CORE Act landscapes.”
Roush said, “Our community has been working for well over a decade to protect ranching, recreation, and wildlife in the (Thompson) Divide from oil and gas development; an administrative withdrawal will expand existing protections and provide certainty until the CORE Act permanently protects these public lands.”