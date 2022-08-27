Three members of Colorado’s congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis are asking President Joe Biden to act where Congress hasn’t in order to protect hundreds of thousands of acres of public land.

U.S Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, all Democrats, were joined by Polis in writing to Biden on Thursday to ask him in part to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale area outside Leadville and acreage on the Tenmile Range as the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument. Camp Hale was used during World War II as a training area for the 10th Mountain Division, with members of that division fighting in key battles in the war and afterwards helping establish the ski industry in the state.