If you’ve got a kilt, wear it. If you don’t, that’s just fine. All are welcome at the biggest festival to open in the Grand Valley in more than a year.
The Grand Valley Highland Games will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in Memorial Veterans Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
There will be a lot to take in during those festival hours as the bagpipe bands will be playing, the whisky flowing and the caber goes end over end.
MUSIC
There will be no lack for music at these games. In fact, that side of things will get started early with a pre-festival ceilidh — aka, party! — with The Young Dubliners and The Wicked Tinkers at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
It felt like an accomplishment to get both of those energetic bands to the Grand Valley for the games and this happens to be The Young Dubliners’ first show post-COVID, said Jennifer McCurdy, who is on the organizing board for the games.
The Celtic band liked the fact that there was to be a festival as well as a concert “and that tilted the scales in our direction,” McCurdy said.
So along with performing at the ceilidh, both bands will play on the entertainment stage during the games — The Young Dubliners will be featured Saturday evening — along with local bands Sole Aggression and Fifth Reel.
All this music will be in addition to the bagpipe bands that will be performing and competing at the games.
COVID-19 disrupted pipe bands ability to practice and travel so there won’t be as many pipe bands at this games as there was at the last games in 2019, said Sharon Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Croft, which is hosting the games along with the Glenfinnan Highlanders, a local Scottish bagpipes and drums band.
However, bagpipes are difficult to miss and the bands that are at the games will make their presence known, particularly during the opening ceremonies at noon Saturday.
WHISKYAlong with bagpipes, whisky is a must for any Scottish games.
The whisky for the tastings at this event was imported from all over Scotland, Taylor said.
There will be whisky tastings each day broken into beginner/intermediate and expert/advanced categories with five or six whiskys to try at each.
To get a spot at a tasting, sign up at the at the entrance gate to the games.
DANCINGHighland dancers will be coming from the Front Range and the Salt Lake City area to perform beginning at 10 a.m. each day and continuing on the hour through the festival, Taylor said.
The Scottish Official Highland Dancing Association based in Scotland currently isn’t having dance competitions because of the pandemic, so instead of having a competition as the games did in 2019, this will be “purely for entertainment,” Taylor said.
Along with seeing traditional Scottish dancing, you’ll have the opportunity to dance yourself thanks to Fifth Reel, which hosts local contra dances.
From 3–4 p.m. Sunday, the group will teach a Scottish ceilidh dance to get everyone up and having fun, Taylor said.
HEAVY ATHLETICS
With heavy objects being thrown around, this part of the games is one to watch from a spot you know is safe.
The heavy athletics competition will be offered through Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes will feature the caber toss, weight for height, stone put and hammer throw. among its events.
The competition will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Well out of the way of the field where the 20-foot caber, metal balls and weights will be, there will be a children’s area where the younger set can try their own version of these events.
NEW THIS YEAR
The Order of the Azure Rose, a historical re-creationist society, will join the games in 2021.
“We’re taking them under our wing because they’ve lost their festival,” Taylor said.
The local group will be doing a lot of reenactment from the time of the Jacobites, the 17th- and 18th-century Scottish movement that sought to put Charles Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie) on the British throne, Taylor said.
The time period is integral to the story in the popular “Outlander” television and book series, and there may be more than one Jamie or Claire Fraser, the series’ main characters, running round the festival, Taylor said.
CLANS AND MORE
Quite a number of clans will have booths and tents at the games with members able to answer questions and likely able to tell a clan story or two.
Along with learning some family history and looking up a tartan, there will be many vendors to visit at the games.
There will be food to purchase from Scottish pasties to Texas barbecue.
There also will be cooking demonstrations given by The Celtic Caterer, chef Eric W. McBride.
You can sit and watch McBride prepare Scottish or Irish recipes and his cookbooks and spices will be available for purchase.
Other booths and tents at the games will feature Celtic clothing, jewelry and accessories, a blacksmith and local organizations with information to share.
A newer local business, Scotland Yard Cigars & Spirits, also will be at the games with cigars available for purchase and even a small cigar garden where folks can relax with a cigar or pipe, Taylor said.
“So really, there is a lot going on,” she said.