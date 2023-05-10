121722-Snow Fun 9-CPT

A snow covered cabin at Mesa Lakes Resort on Grand Mesa on December shows that snow started accumulating early this winter. That snow is still around, which will force summer forest recreation on Grand Mesa to be delayed this year.

Western Colorado’s bountiful snowpack this year provided a boon for water supplies and winter recreation, but also is delaying summer recreation access on national forests.

“Around Grand Junction currently, all of the high-elevation portions of the national forest are still covered in snow, and those that aren’t covered in snow are mostly covered in mud,” said Bill Edwards, district ranger for the Grand Valley Ranger District of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.