A snow covered cabin at Mesa Lakes Resort on Grand Mesa on December shows that snow started accumulating early this winter. That snow is still around, which will force summer forest recreation on Grand Mesa to be delayed this year.
Western Colorado’s bountiful snowpack this year provided a boon for water supplies and winter recreation, but also is delaying summer recreation access on national forests.
“Around Grand Junction currently, all of the high-elevation portions of the national forest are still covered in snow, and those that aren’t covered in snow are mostly covered in mud,” said Bill Edwards, district ranger for the Grand Valley Ranger District of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests.
The Forest Service is advising the public that some campgrounds will open later than normal and most forest roads aren’t yet accessible and that could be the case for some time because of ice, mud and snow.
Edwards said it “will be a delayed period before roads are firm enough to travel on them.”
There are still feet of snow on the top of Grand Mesa, and how long it lasts will depend on how quickly things warm up, he said.
He said the Forest Service is expecting that in order to open up campgrounds on Grand Mesa by the Fourth of July, it probably will need equipment up there to remove the snow. Campgrounds on the mesa usually open in June. The Jumbo Campground by Mesa Lakes is a little lower and typically opens late in May, but this year that likely won’t happen because there’s too much snow, he said.
While there are still 6 to 8 feet of snow at the Forest Service visitor center on Grand Mesa, it still will open the weekend before Memorial Day, Edwards said. The Forest Service tries to open it for Memorial Day each year, and its easy access from Colorado Highway 65 means the snow shouldn’t be a hindrance to opening it this year.
The Forest Service says some forest gates are still buried in snow, and roads are extremely wet and muddy. It is asking people to avoid traveling on roads that are saturated and susceptible to rutting and erosion, and to give muddy roads and trails time to dry out before using them.
Edwards said that on the Uncompahgre Plateau, the snow has retreated from mid-elevation slopes but the plateau top, including on Divide Road, is still largely snowed in and will remain that way for some time. He said all-terrain-vehicle trails there will be opened as the snow recedes, but main roads will remain closed until roads have firmed up and county road crews can do some maintenance.
A big fear for roads in local forests is that if there is a rapidly melting snowmelt, drainage culverts will get clogged and water will cut through the roads, Edwards said.
He said the region “had a very fortunate amount of snowfall this winter. Everyone’s grateful for that. But it does come with a cost, right? And part of that is going to be patience on how long it’s going to take to access your forests this summer.”