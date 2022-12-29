The western screech owl makes a call that doesn’t align with the bird’s name, sounding more like what local birder Nic Korte calls a “bouncing ball trill.”

But while the little owl, which Korte says weighs only about 5 ounces and is about the size of a soup can, doesn’t actually screech, much less screech for attention, it still gets plenty of attention from Grand Junction birding enthusiasts each December.