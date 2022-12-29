A western screech-owl spotted during the annual Grand Valley Audubon Society count. On Dec. 18, more than 40 volunteers with the Grand Valley Audubon Society counted 101 western screech owls. That’s up from about 70 during the local count a year ago.
Nic Korte
Nic Korte/Special the The Sentinel
The western screech owl makes a call that doesn’t align with the bird’s name, sounding more like what local birder Nic Korte calls a “bouncing ball trill.”
But while the little owl, which Korte says weighs only about 5 ounces and is about the size of a soup can, doesn’t actually screech, much less screech for attention, it still gets plenty of attention from Grand Junction birding enthusiasts each December.
On Dec. 18, more than 40 volunteers with the Grand Valley Audubon Society counted 101 western screech owls, based on audio or visual confirmation. That’s up from about 70 during the local count a year ago, according to past Daily Sentinel reporting. Korte said it’s also a national record for western screech owls counted in a day, and thus a world record because the bird’s range is primarily in the United States, with fringe range also found in Canada and Mexico.
National Audubon Society Christmastime bird counts are held in numerous locations each year. Korte, conservation chairman for the Grand Valley Audubon Society, said that when bird count compilations are done, Grand Junction almost certainly will be number one in the world for the 12th year out of the last 13 when it comes to western screech owls counted in a day.
“No one in the United States has come to close to us for years” in terms of counts of the bird, said Korte.
He attributes that to local volunteer efforts, both in getting out to count the birds and putting up nest boxes with the cooperation of local landowners.
Korte is manager of Grand Valley Audubon’s western screech owl project, which is unique in the United States. He said the western screech owl was once thought to be the same species as the eastern screech owl, which actually does screech. The two birds later were determined to be separate species based on differences in calls and things such as beak color.
Korte said western screech owl numbers are falling nationally due to urbanization and trimming and elimination of old trees the owls need for nest cavities. But he credits entities such as the city of Grand Junction, Mesa County, District 51 schools, housing subdivisions and local canal companies, along with private landowners locally, for agreeing to let volunteers put up nest boxes to help offset losses of local western screech owls.
“If it wasn’t for our boxes they wouldn’t have a place to be in a lot of the valley,” he said of the owls.
More than 70% of the owls counted this year were counted in or near local nest boxes.
Unfortunately, Korte thinks the bird’s numbers are still falling locally.
“But we’re counting more because we’re getting better at it,” he said.
The counting effort by the Grand Valley Audubon Society occurs in what Korte said is the Grand Junction Christmas Count Circle, a 15-mile-diameter circle centered at 24 and H roads. Korte said more than 40 volunteers got up before 5 a.m. on Dec. 18 to drive 17 routes within that area.
Most groups had 10 or more stops where they stepped out of their cars into the cold and played the western screech owl’s trill using a phone birding app. Fifty-three screech owls responded, some flying in to investigate the source of the call and others trilling softly in the distance, Korte said.
Ten volunteers spent part or all of the day using cameras mounted on poles to check more than 200 nest boxes, resulting in 46 more owls being found.
Then two more screech owls responded to calls in the evening. They were a couple of final stragglers, making sure to get their annual attendance taken by their human advocates.