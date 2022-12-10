The public is invited to attend the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative’s West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University Monday.

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is an advocate for increased liquefied national gas trade between the United States and Japan, is scheduled to present a video keynote address at the event. Takeshi Soda, director of the Oil and Natural Gas Division for Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, also is scheduled to speak.