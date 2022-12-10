The public is invited to attend the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative’s West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University Monday.
Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is an advocate for increased liquefied national gas trade between the United States and Japan, is scheduled to present a video keynote address at the event. Takeshi Soda, director of the Oil and Natural Gas Division for Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, also is scheduled to speak.
The Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative is a state, county and tribal government initiative working in support of the development of domestic and global markets for natural gas produced in the western United States. Local participants in the initiative include Mesa, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Also at Monday’s event, a leadership team from Sempra Infrastructure Partners will discuss Sempra’s liquefaction portfolio development plans with a focus on additional LNG capacity at Energia Costa Azul in Ensenada, Mexico. Enbridge Inc. will discuss its stake in the Woodfibre LNG export terminal in British Columbia and how North America’s cleaner natural gas production adds value for LNG importers.
During the forum, the initiative will formally welcome the Jicarilla Apache Nation into its leadership and board, and representatives of several tribes will join in a panel discussion on tribal perspectives on resource development. Also, John Harpole with Mercator Energy will discuss the global geopolitics of energy.
Bryson Hull, a spokesman for the initiative, said the forum has been in the works for a long time, but in the meantime the war in Ukraine also has created surging demand for natural gas in Europe.
“This is a good moment to be talking about this,” he said.
He said Grand Junction is a good location for the forum in part because of the proximity of several oil and gas basins, allowing people to visit those basins and speak to companies operating in them.
Last year, Pembina Pipeline Corp. gave up on the proposed Jordan Cove LNG export project in Oregon based in part on the inability to obtain state-level approvals. That project long had support from the natural gas industry in western Colorado and the industry’s backers due to the hope that it could provide a route to Asian markets for locally produced gas.
Monday’s event is free for the public to participate in, but they need to register for it. Organizers also plan to livestream the event. For more information and to register, go to https://westernnaturalgas.org/.