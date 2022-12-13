A representative of a company involved in developing a liquefied natural gas export facility in Baja California in Mexico said Monday in Grand Junction that the project “could be a really big opportunity” for the Rockies region, and he pointed to the advantage of its cleanly produced natural gas.
Jim Diemer, director of commercial and strategic analytics for Sempra Infrastructure, spoke about the company’s plans for the Energia Costa Azul LNG facility during the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative’s West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University.
The first phase of Energia Costa Azul project is expected to produce LNG for export in 2024, and likely will get that gas largely from other regions. But an expansion phase for the facility also is being planned.
Diemer said a diversity of gas sources is one priority for Sempra, and Sempra is interested in the fact that the Western States and Tribal Nations group offers a diversity in terms of the supply basins, producers, states, counties and Indian tribes it represents.
He added, “We love that diversification and in particular what we appreciate as we’ve been learning more and more about the gas supplies in the region, particularly in the Rocky Mountain region, is that this region has been leading I’ll say decarbonization of its gas supply for a much longer period of time than other parts of the United States,” he said.
He said a gas supply with a lower carbon intensity will be an important attribute for those who will be looking to take the LNG from the facility, such as Japan, as they pursue goals related to fighting climate change.
Diemer also pointed to Sempra’s own 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal, and said banks lending for projects also want to see companies embraced responsibly sourced gas.
Diemer took note of the fact that Colorado producers tout producing the “cleanest molecules” of oil and gas in terms of limiting emissions, and pointed to measures he’s seen involving ending gas flaring in New Mexico, and similar measures in Wyoming and Utah.
“We see all of the makings and really leadership in what we would generically characterize as responsibly sourced gas,” he said.
The local forum is occurring amid growing demand for LNG. John Harpole, with Mercator Energy, which works to find markets for natural gas producers, said natural gas prices in Europe were going up even prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That was because of the need for gas-fired power generation to make up for wind energy that “didn’t show up,” he said.
The war exacerbated Europe’s energy supply problems, and Harpole said that the U.S. liquefied natural gas industry responded, and by June it was “shipping more gas to Europe than Russia was sending by pipeline.”
He expects U.S LNG exports to double over the next three to five years.
Harpole long has touted the potential for locally produced natural gas to help meet needs in Asian markets.
Last year, Pembina Pipeline Corp. gave up on the proposed Jordan Cove LNG export project in Oregon based in part on the inability to obtain state-level approvals.
That project would have targeted Asian markets, potentially sourcing some of its gas from the Rockies.
Harpole on Monday voiced frustration over things such as what he said are efforts by the Biden administration to make oil and gas production difficult, and environmental opposition to natural gas. He said the energy problem in Europe is resulting in deindustrialization there, including closures of fertilizer plants that use natural gas, and he warned of food supply impacts that he said could result from that.
“We are blessed with this gas. We’re blessed with these resources and we don’t try to leverage those as a weapon as some leaders do, but I think it takes an educational process to get people to connect the dots and understand,” he said.
Takeshi Soda, director of the Oil and Natural Gas Division for Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told the forum that his country is still reliant on a “huge amount” of Russian LNG gas, and strong LNG demand in Europe has resulted in LNG shortages and price hikes in Asia.
He said Japan believes LNG demand in Asia will increase at least through 2050.
With U.S LNG export facilities concentrated along the Gulf Coast, Soda noted for Japan to export that gas, it has to be shipped through the bottleneck of the Panama Canal.
He said the West Coast would be a much more efficient location for LNG export facilities to Asia, and it would be good for Japan to import U.S. LNG from there compared with the Gulf Coast.