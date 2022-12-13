A representative of a company involved in developing a liquefied natural gas export facility in Baja California in Mexico said Monday in Grand Junction that the project “could be a really big opportunity” for the Rockies region, and he pointed to the advantage of its cleanly produced natural gas.

Jim Diemer, director of commercial and strategic analytics for Sempra Infrastructure, spoke about the company’s plans for the Energia Costa Azul LNG facility during the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative’s West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University.