Later today, the Grand Junction Lions Club is to award a $5,000 grant to Family Health West.
The money, to be awarded to the local health care provider at noon at Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen and Bar, is to be used to purchase Galileo rehabilitation equipment, which are used to help patients with their physical therapy in recovering from certain medical procedures.
The award is part of the club's Community Betterment Committee pledge to fulfill a commitment to help fund more than $124,000 to 13 organizations this year. This is the first of those monetary pledges.
TIME FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATIONS
Mesa County Public Health is reminding parents that now is a good time to think about getting their children caught up on their routine vaccinations before school starts later this month.
To help, the department is hosting a Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at his offices located at 510 29 1/2 Road. The clinic is walk in, so no appointment is necessary.
Parents are asked to bring their insurance cards and their child's immunization records.
RiversEdge West, a Grand Junction-based nonprofit that works to help monitor and restore riparian ecosystems won two grants from the Forever Our Rivers Foundation.
The grants, which total $75,686, are to be used for the continued monitoring and maintenance of the Dolores River and maintaining a geodatabase of the Escalante, Dolores, Gila and Verde River watersheds.
RiversEdge has been apart of monitoring those four watersheds for the past decade.