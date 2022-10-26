Rising country music star Spencer Crandall will be performing at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar on Thursday night.
The 7 p.m. show will feature the singer/songwriter who attended Colorado Mesa University on a football scholarship before injuries derailed his career.
Crandall released his new album “Western” last week. As an independent music artist, he has grown his brand through online and social media platforms and currently has 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners, 250 million total global career streams and more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok.
See Sunday’s Daily Sentinel for a story on Spencer Crandall and his journey from football to rising country music star.
Discard old medications safely
This Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day, when Mesa County residents are encouraged to get rid of their expired or unwanted medications to keep kids and adults from misusing them.
People may get rid of their medications at several locations throughout the Grand Valley, including Canyon View Pharmacy in Grand Junction (which does not accept syringes, liquids, or propellants), Paliade Pharmacy, the garage entrance at St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, Walgreens at 240 W. Park Drive (which only accepts over-the-counter and non-narcotic prescriptions), the Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility, Grand Valley Oncology and Family Health West Hospital in Fruita.
Mesa County Public Health insists that people participating in National Drug Takeback Day keep these practices in mind:
■ Keep medicine in the bottle when you return it.
■ Don’t crush your medicine. It can create a dangerously high dose that could accidentally be taken in through skin contact or breathing.
■ Do not flush pills or dump liquid medication down the drain. It could hurt the environment and potentially harm the food and water supply.
■ If you must dispose of medication at home, remove labels or cross out any identifying information on the container; mix the medicine with something that cannot be eaten like kitty litter, coffee grounds, or saw dust, and put it in a sealable bag; and wrap the container in newspaper or a plain brown bag to conceal its contents and place it into the trash.