Donald Trujillo is on leave from his position with R-5 High School over what Mesa County Valley School District 51 called a "personnel matter." Neither the district nor R-5 High School were able to provide any more information to The Daily Sentinel at this time.
Trujillo has served as R-5 High School's principal since 2014 and has worked in District 51 since 2004.
MAIN STREET PROJECT IN DELTA
The Colorado Department of Transportation has approved a project for the City of Delta to begin installation of the Main Street Demonstration Project.
The test project is focused on making Main Street safer by slowing down and reducing traffic, and creating safer pedestrian areas.
The city plans to begin installation of the project this coming Sunday and expects the installation to take up to five days. The project includes painting new traffic striping on the highway, so the dates could change due to the weather.
Main Street from First to Seventh streets will be closed during the work schedule. All businesses will remain open.
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is looking to solve a case involving a stolen camp trailer.
Sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, unknown suspects entered a fenced area located in the 500 block of 28 1⁄2 Rd and stole a white and red 2017 PVTT teardrop style camp trailer.
The estimated property loss is more than $10,000.
