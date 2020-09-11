Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bear reports are slightly down this year.
The wildlife agency received 3,644 bear reports from April 1 through Aug. 31, 2020, compared to 3,855 over the same timeframe the previous year.
Still, bear sightings are expected to rise over the next few weeks and months as bears enter hyperphagia and must consume more than 20,000 calories a day.
As such, Colorado residents are asked to remove attractants to reduce conflicts and to keep everyone safe.
Drought conditions and other factors that may influence the availability of natural food crops for bears varies across the state.
To prevent bear conflicts this fall, residents are advised to keep garbage in a well-secured location and only put it out the morning of pickup. Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside, and if you must have bird feeders, clean up beneath them every day, bring them in at night, and hang them high so that they’re completely inaccessible to bears, CPW reports.