IT'S 'TWOSDAY'
A Tuesday like no other Tuesday because it is actually “Twosday.”
For those of you that didn’t realize it, today is Tuesday and numerically that means it’s 2/22/22.
The once-in-a-lifetime occurrence is especially rare since 2/22/22 also falls on a Tuesday — yes, that means it’s “Twosday.”
There’s no historical significance or any cosmic message but the anomaly is still fascinating.
This century alone has had a couple Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12.
There will even be a Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.
As for today, if you have a particular fondness for the number 2, you might want to make some special plans for 2:22 in the afternoon.
FREEMASONS DONATE TO FOOD BANK
The Freemasons in the Grand Valley, on Monday, Feb. 14, provided a donation of food and money to the Food Bank of the Rockies. Totaling nearly $1,300 and additional food items donated, the Food Bank of the Rockies will be able to provide over four thousand meals to those in need.
Freemasonry is the oldest fraternity in the world with charity as one of its core tenets.
In the Grand Valley, Masonry in the Grand Valley dates back to the 1880s when Mesa Lodge No. 55 was chartered.
For more information on Freemasonry, go to MasonicFamilyGJ.org.
KIWANIS SEEKS NOMINATIONS
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking nominations for the 2022 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award and for the Educator of the Year Award.
The two awards are given annually to Mesa County residents who contribute to the community, with an emphasis on projects that benefit children, and education of young children. Nominees do not have to be members of Kiwanis Club.
The club tries to recognize people who quietly volunteer or educate without seeking recognition, and who have not previously received recognition they deserve.
Nomination forms are available at Kiwanis-gj.org.
Completed nomination forms can be emailed to Ed Baltzer at ebaltzer@avantenvironmental.com. Deadline is April 7.
SEARCH AND RESCUE HELPS ATV RIDER
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue ATV Team rescued an injured ATV rider near Horse Mountain Sunday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a report of a missing ATV rider who had been riding in the desert off C Road near Palisade came in Sunday evening.
The Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue responded and located the 55-year-old rider, who had been injured in a crash.
The rider's injuries were serious, according to the Sheriff's Office, and they were flown by helicopter to the hospital.
The Palisade Fire Department also assisted with the incident.