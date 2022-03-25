The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking nominations for the 2022 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award and for the Educator of the Year Award.
The deadline is April 7.
The two awards are given annually to Mesa County residents who contribute to the community, with an emphasis on projects that benefit children, and education of children. Nominees do not have to be members of Kiwanis Club. The club tries to recognize people who quietly volunteer or educate without seeking recognition, and who have not previously received recognition they deserve.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction meets at noon Thursdays at Warehouse 25Sixty-five.
Do you enjoy working in a garden and learning new things?
Citizens for Clean Air invites you to join with other volunteers this spring and summer to help plant, care for and harvest vegetables in its second-year study of the benefits of using biochar as a soil amendment.
“Biochar is an age-old process that heats tree and plant waste in extremely high temperatures, producing a charcoal-like substance that can be used as topsoil in gardens and fields, the addition of which adds nutrients to the soil, conserves water, and ultimately may provide an alternative to open burning practices in the Grand Valley,” a news release said.
“Done properly, the production of biochar adds little or no smoke to the atmosphere.”
As a volunteer you would spend an hour or two a week tending and recording simple data from a garden site nearest you. Little or no experience is necessary, Citizens for Clean Air will provide instructions and materials.