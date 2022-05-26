Grand Valley Transit announced this week that all fixed routes will be running fare-free from Saturday through June 4.
The free fares is in celebration of the week of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Throughout the week, GVT will also be running extended hours on Route 1 in order to provide service to the Suplizio Field area for people wanting a ride to the late JUCO games. Route 1 will also be in service on Sunday and Memorial Day, however no other routes will be in service on those days.
Party affiliation deadline June 28
June 6 is the last day voters can choose a political party or change their affiliation to vote in the June 28 primary election.
Unaffiliated voters are eligible to vote in the primary election of a major political party and may choose a party preference by June 6. Otherwise, they will be mailed both ballots and must only vote and return one.
Primary ballots will begin to be mailed the week of June 6 to eligible voters, and all the 24-hour ballot drop boxes will open.
To automatically receive a mail ballot, a voter must be registered by June 20.
Voter Service and Polling Centers will open on June 20 in Fruita, Grand Junction and Palisade. Voters may vote in person or obtain a mail ballot at these locations. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
Voters can register online, verify status, or make changes at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Contact Mesa County Elections at Vote.mesacounty.us, 970-244-1662, or in person at 200 S. Spruce S. Office. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except legal holidays).
BLM approves transmission line
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. land managers Thursday said they’ve given final permission for a 416-mile transmission line that would connect wind farms in eastern Wyoming with customers in Utah and elsewhere across the West.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line. It will run from the Medicine Bow, Wyoming area, across northwestern Colorado and end near Mona, Utah, south of Salt Lake City.
Gateway South is part of a broader plan by PacifiCorps to install roughly 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West.
Construction on Gateway South is expected to begin in June. In August PacifiCorps expects to start work on part of another line, known as Gateway West, that would stretch across 75 miles in eastern Wyoming, said utility spokesperson Tiffany Erickson.
Denver market especially hot
Even though the median home price in the U.S. has soared to new heights, some housing markets are rising faster than others.
The housing markets in both Denver and Arvada — a suburb northwest of the city — are among the hottest in the country. Denver, which ranked 59th in last year’s study, ranks second overall in this year’s study as the population grew significantly faster than housing stock between 2016 and 2020. In Arvada, the median home value increased by more than 50% during that same time, driving it up 69 spots this year to claim the No. 7 ranking.