The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announced the departure of Gunnison District Ranger, Matt McCombs.
McCombs is moving on and will become the new state forester for Colorado and the director of the Colorado State Forest Service next month.
The state forester position is a perfect fit for McCombs, GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart said.
McCombs’ last day with GMUG is Jan. 2.
Emerson, DIA beginning lottery early
The kindergarten lottery drawings for Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson STEAM School will happen a few weeks earlier than usual this year.
The 2022 lottery registration process for each school will run Jan. 5, through Jan. 12. Parents/guardians can pick up lottery registration materials between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday in the main office of the school to which they plan to apply.
Dual Immersion is located at 552A W. Main St., and New Emerson is located at 2660 Unaweep Ave.
New Emerson is a STEAM-focused school with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.
Dual Immersion Academy is a bilingual program featuring instruction in both English and Spanish and a 50/50 balance of English-dominant and Spanish-dominant students. Spanish-dominant lottery applicants to DIA will receive a screening time on Jan. 14 to assess whether they are fluent in Spanish.
New Emerson’s lottery drawing will take place on Jan. 14, and Dual Immersion’s lottery drawing will take place on Jan. 18. No individual parent meetings or tours will be scheduled with staff prior to the drawing.
Roadwork suspended for winter on U.S. 50
The Colorado Department of Transportation this week that Elam Construction has suspended work for the winter on the U.S. Highway 50 settlement repair project.
The project includes a new asphalt surface and will significantly improve dips and bumps on a section of U.S. 50 between Grand Junction and Delta, from mile posts 47.6 to 66.7.
Additional work was added to the original contract in order to complete necessary improvements on the eastern end of the project. As a result, the project is now a multi-year project and work will continue in spring 2022.