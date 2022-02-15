The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction recently awarded $35,000 to Mesa County organizations, all of which benefit children in the area. Funds were raised with the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day and Fun Fest last summer.
This year’s Pancake Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Grand Junction Convention Center.
The 13 organizations the received funding include:
Caprock Academy, Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Discover Ability, Counseling and Education Center, Family Health West Foundation, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, Hilltop Community Resources, Homeward Bound, Hope West Kids, Kids Aid Backpack Program, Lower Valley Imagination Library, Mesa County Partners, Orchard Mesa Little League.
For more information about Kiwanis, or to attend a meeting, go to Kiwanis-gj.org.
PALISADE LION’S CLUB YARD SALE
Palisade Lion’s Club will be hosting its second annual Community Yard Sale at Palisade Veteran’s Memorial Park Community Center on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will be used toward the Palisade community projects.
Lion’s Club members will be at the Community Center on Friday, April 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. to accept donations of gently used items for sale on Saturday or people who wish to donate earlier can call 464-1217 or 260-4487.