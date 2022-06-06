School District 51 staff recently moved out of the Hawthorne Building at 410 Hill Ave., but some special artwork has remained and is available to residents.
Students and staff at the old Columbine Elementary School made and decorated clay tiles in the 1997-98 school year. The tiles were grouped by grade level and made into wall art. Columbine Elementary was demolished in 2007 to make way for Chipeta Elementary School. At that time, the tiles moved into the Hawthorne administrative building.
The five tile groupings are 4-feet by 4-feet and weigh about 50-60 pounds each.
"We would love for them to go to a place available to the public, and we'd like to keep them all together," said Karen Severson, an Early Childhood Special Educator who moved from Hawthorne to the Basil T. Knight Center this spring and a former Columbine employee.
Hawthorne, built in 1910, has aged beyond its usable life. D51 staff relocated to either the Basil T. Knight Center, 596 N. Westgate Dr., or a leased space at 2768 Compass Drive.
An open-house is schedule for Saturday for girls in grades K-12 who might be interested in joining Girl Scouts . The events will showcase what being a Girl Scout is all about and will include hands-on activities in STEM, life skills, outdoors, and entrepreneurship.
The Girl Scout Try-It Day will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Girl Scout Office, backyard at 580 24 ½ Road.
