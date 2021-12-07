TOYS FOR TACOS
Academy Mortgage of Western Colorado will hold its third annual Toys for Tacos today starting at 11 a.m.
The event collects toys to be donated to the Salvation Army at its office at 604 25 Road.
Employees will collect new toys in exchange for a free taco from La Pupuseria Taco Truck. With this year’s need for donations higher this year due to many families being out of work, the goal is to try and make sure every child in the Grand Valley has something special for Christmas.
COUNTY PURCHASES DE BEQUE PROPERTY
The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved two contracts with Jones-DeBeque Properties to purchase approximately 2.51 acres of property near Fourth Street in De Beque.
The anticipated purchase date for the properties is January 2022. The properties will be acquired to build a new community hall to connect community members and promote a better quality of life through a central gathering space.
Commissioners agreed to pay $250,000 for the property.
“Mesa County’s priority is to build a community hall in De Beque where community members can gather for group activities, social support, and other purposes,” Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “We have been listening to De Beque residents’ input, and we are excited to connect and empower residents to participate in the life of their community and neighborhood.”
SHIFT IN ROUTES AT FIRST AND GRAND AREA
Constructions crews will shut down the west side of the Interstate 70 business loop, Colorado Highway 340/Broadway and the Grand Avenue intersection today in the afternoon.
The closure will allow crews to complete concrete paving and get the intersection reopened in the new configuration by winter shutdown.
Winter shutdown is planned to begin, Friday, Dec. 17.
The eastbound Colorado 340/Broadway right turn lane will remain open to traffic to continue traveling south on I-70B mainline.
Motorists traveling west on Grand Avenue, the right turn lane will continue to be open in order to access northbound I-70B.
The Rood Avenue traffic signal will be operational and Rood Avenue will be completely open to traffic.
Motorists seeking access to any of the businesses on the southwest side of I-70B (i.e. Subway, Shell Gas Station) should use the Colorado 340 eastbound right turn lane that heads south on I-70B.
To access the Grand Central shopping plaza, motorists should take Mulberry Street to the newly constructed U.S. Highway 6 frontage road that runs on the east side of the shopping complex.
FRUITA CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION IS SATURDAY
The Fruita Hometown Christmas Celebration is set for this coming Saturday.
The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event includes the City of Fruita Holiday Arts & Craft Fair, the Community Cantata Chorus, Fruita Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting, and the Let it Glow and Window Wonderland Decorating Contest presented by Grand Valley Power.
The Holiday Craft Fair will be held at the Fruita Community Center,324 N Coulson St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fruita United Methodist Church will be performing as the Community Cantata Chorus and presenting the cantata Bethlehem Morning by Russell Mauldin and Sue C. Smith at 3:30 p.m. at 405 E. Aspen Ave.
The 2021 Grand Valley Power Parade of Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Aspen Street and Elm Avenue. The parade continues down Aspen Street, around Circle Park, up Mesa Street, down Pabor, and ending on Cherry Street. The theme of this year’s Parade of Lights is “Winter Wonderland.” The 3rd annual Tree Lighting will take around 6:30 p.m. in Circle Park.
A holiday lights map tour is available at fruitachamber.org/let-it-go.
