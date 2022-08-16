G ROAD CLOSURE TODAY
The City of Grand Junction announced that G Road will be closed on today between River Road (approximately 22 1/2 Road) and Highwayy 6 & 50 for railroad crossing repair.
A detour route will be in place using the Redlands Parkkway overpass at 24 Road for access to either Highway 6 & 50 or River Road.
TREE WORK TO CLOSE LINCOLN PAR PLAYGROUND ON MONDAY
The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22 from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. to conduct routine tree maintenance within Lincoln Park and in the area directly adjacent to the playground.
Forestry crews will be trimming trees to maintain the health of those that are mature, especially the trees surrounding the playground. This will allow the trees to continue to provide shade for visitors to the park along with all the other community and environmental benefits provided by a healthy urban tree canopy. Regular maintenance also ensures that any potential hazards are addressed for the safety of park users.
The Lincoln Park Arboretum features 69 tree varieties with each tree clearly identified with a plaque and visitors can learn about each tree species by using a smartphone and the virtual map available online. The trees serve as an outdoor tree museum by providing educational opportunities for local schools, child-care facilities, and institutions of higher learning.
50 WINEFEST RICKETS REMAINING
According to organizers, only 50 tickets remain for the 31st Colorado Mountain Winefest Festival in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Festival in the Park will be from 10:30 a.m. tp 5 p.m. in Riverbend Park in Palisade. General admission tickets include entrance into the Festival in the Park, a commemorative wine glass and wine tote, unlimited tastings from dozens of Colorado wineries, educational seminars, chef demos, live music, shopping at artisan vendors and more!.
Go to coloradowinefest.com for more information.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM
Sunset: 08:07:34 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:29:13 AM
Sunset: 08:06:14 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:30:08 AM
Sunset: 08:04:54 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:31:03 AM
Sunset: 08:03:33 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM
Sunset: 08:02:10 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM
Sunset: 08:00:48 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 07:59:24 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
