Fire battalion chief is retiring
Grand Junction Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Carson is retiring after more than 29 years with the department, GJFD announced.
“Chief Carson has mentored countless individuals and inspired a legacy of driven, innovative members throughout the ranks who demonstrate the strongest of commitments to helping others and doing the right thing, no matter the difficulty,” an announcement read.
Fundraiser for ill police officer
The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has set up a fundraiser for Grand Junction Police officer Isaac Gallegos, who suffered a stroke.
Gallegos has been with GJPD since 2007 as a patrol officer, CMU campus officer, hostage negotiator and member of the peer support team.
“Officer Gallegos is a beloved friend, colleague, son, and father. Obviously, this medical incident causes significant financial stress, and we are looking to raise money to help him and his family through this extremely difficult time,” a message on GJPD’s Facebook page read.
Donations can be made at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=2CRKW88PDK4R4.
GJ recognized for excellence
The city of Grand Junction has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, the highest award in governmental accounting and financial reporting, for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The annual financial report includes the results of the city’s annual audit and a comprehensive report on the city’s financial statements. This is the 37th year in a row the city has received the award, which is judged by an impartial panel.
“I am proud of the continued efforts of City Council, City management, and accounting staff to earn this award each year. The CAFR is an important record of the City’s fiscal responsibility and financial management, and to achieve this level of distinction year after year is a great achievement,” said Finance Director Jodi Welch.
2 arrested for vehicle break-ins
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Piero Boris Moras Sanchez, 30, and Armando Roman Vasquez, 28, both of New York, have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins at Colorado National Monument and Chipeta Golf Course.
The pair are believed to be linked to four active theft from vehicle cases, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their cars and not leave valuables in cars at trail heads.
Palisade closes office for festival
The town of Palisade announced its offices will be closed today and Friday to prepare for the Palisade Bluegrass Festival, as well as Monday following the festival.
Town offices will re-open for regular business Tuesday. For police matters, residents can call the non-emergency dispatch line at 970-242-6707, or 911 for emergencies.