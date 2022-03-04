Local briefs Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a male pointing a gun at another male just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the Broadway Bridge over the Colorado River.When officers arrived on scene, they found two males and a BB gun, according to GJPD. After interviewing both parties, police determined neither subject was threatening anyone.Both parties were released on-scene and no one was cited.— Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Police Department Gun Police Male Weaponry Bb Gun Grand Junction Officer Military Staff Recommended for you More from this section Ford CEO: This is the biggest investment in our company's history RAW: IA: GOV REYNOLDS SIGNS TRANSGENDER SPORTS BILL 'He has no idea what's coming': Biden sends message to Putin Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 39° 67° Thu Thursday 67°/39° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:54 AM Sunset: 06:09:11 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 55% 37° 56° Fri Friday 56°/37° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 55% Sunrise: 06:42:26 AM Sunset: 06:10:14 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Sat 45% 32° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/32° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:40:57 AM Sunset: 06:11:18 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sun 24% 29° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:39:27 AM Sunset: 06:12:21 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Mon 23% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:37:57 AM Sunset: 06:13:24 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 26° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/26° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:26 AM Sunset: 06:14:26 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 19% 26° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/26° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:34:54 AM Sunset: 06:15:28 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business