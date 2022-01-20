Local Briefs SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print SLED DOG RACESThe 16th annual Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled Dog Race will be held this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday.Racing will depart from the Mesa Top Trial parking area on Highway 65. The race is the highest sled dog race in North America at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.Sled dog teams will compete in races 4, 6 or 8 miles in length. Teams use 4, 6 or 8 dogs and cross country skiers, will compete in skijoring and are pulled by 1 or 3 dogs.Races start at about 8 a.m. with the final race finishing around 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Race Sled Dog Sport Skiing Racing Mesa Top Trial Dog Team Skier Team Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section 5-year-old does all this after school to protect her siblings from Covid-19 Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID AHA News: Celebrity Photographer Learned to Shoot With One Hand Following Stroke Day Precip Temp Thu 4% 25° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:16 AM Sunset: 05:21:22 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 44% 20° 36° Fri Friday 36°/20° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:28:43 AM Sunset: 05:22:30 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Sat 5% 18° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/18° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:28:07 AM Sunset: 05:23:38 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:27:30 AM Sunset: 05:24:46 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 19° 39° Mon Monday 39°/19° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:50 AM Sunset: 05:25:55 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tue 7% 17° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:26:09 AM Sunset: 05:27:05 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 17° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/17° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:26 AM Sunset: 05:28:14 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business